Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​The Astros vs. Cardinals series heads to a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Will today’s game turn high-scoring at 1:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

1:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, both teams are -110 moneyline favorites, respectively. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

Ronel Blanco – Astros (1–1, 6.94 ERA)

Blanco has had a challenging start to the 2025 season, posting a 6.94 ERA over 11.2 innings with 16 strikeouts and a 1.71 WHIP. Despite these numbers, he has demonstrated the ability to generate strikeouts. Blanco has expressed a focus on reducing his walk rate this season, aiming to attack the strike zone more aggressively.

Steven Matz – Cardinals (0–0, 2.31 ERA)

Matz has been effective in relief appearances this season, recording a 2.31 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 11.2 innings. This game marks his first start of the 2025 season. Matz’s experience and recent performance suggest he could provide the Cardinals with a solid outing.​

Lineup Highlights

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (DH): A consistent power threat in the lineup.

Jose Altuve (2B): Provides veteran leadership and offensive production.

Jeremy Peña (SS): Known for his defensive skills and contributing offensively.​

St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado (3B): A key offensive contributor with power-hitting capabilities.

Brendan Donovan (2B): Coming off a four-hit game, adding momentum to the lineup.

Jordan Walker (RF): An emerging talent providing depth to the batting order.

Astros vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Can Blanco reduce his walk rate and maintain control against a disciplined Cardinals lineup? How will Matz adjust from relief appearances to a starting role in this game? I believe this will be a high-scoring game.

Astros vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ASTROS/CARDINALS OVER 8.5