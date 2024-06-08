Astros vs. Angels Prediction

The Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Angels. The Angels will counter with Tim Anderson. With the Astros listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the best bet from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Houston Astros (-150) at 920 Los Angeles Angels (+135); o/u 8.5

10:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Astros vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

Houston defeated the Angels by a score of 7-1 last night. Yordan Alvarez had a nice game going 2-4 at the plate with 3 runs batted in. The Astros look for consecutive victories on Saturday.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels dropped to 24-39 after Friday’s loss. Kevin Pillar hit a home run to score LA’s only run of the game. The Angels hope to find more success at the plate against Hunter Brown on Saturday night.

Astros vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The Astros are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Houston.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Astros vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Angels are abysmal on offense. Recording only four hits and one run last night is not going to win many games. Hunter Brown has struggled this season on the mound for Houston, but I think he finds his groove against a Los Angeles lineup that has really struggled.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Houston -150