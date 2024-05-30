A’s vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The A’s vs. Rays matchup is set for 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With the Rays listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet on the board from Tropicana Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Oakland A’s (+122) at 958 Tampa Bay Rays (-144); o/u 8

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

A's vs. Rays: Public Bettors

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Andujar collects two hits vs. Rays

Miguel Andujar went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Rays. Andujar has shown some impressive signs early since returning from a knee injury late in spring training. He’s already 6-for-17 since being activated and hitting clean-up for Oakland. He could be someone to watch in deeper leagues.

Siri delivers walk-off single in win vs. Rays

Jose Siri delivered a walk-off single in the Rays 4-3 win over the Athletics. He also had a double and drew a walk. Siri played hero twice for the Rays on Wednesday: both on his game-winning hit and in the top of the ninth with a leaping catch at the wall in center field. He’s seen his batting average sink to .180 and OPS to .561 as he fights for playing time with Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios.

A’s vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games

Rays are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games

A’s are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay

Rays are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home

A’s vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the A’s last seven games, is 6-2 in their last eight road games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Rays’ last six games against the A’s, is 8-3 in their last 11 games playing on a Thursday and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when listed as the favorite.

A’s vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8