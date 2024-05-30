Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    A’s vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    A's vs. Rays
    Apr 18, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The A’s vs. Rays matchup is set for 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With the Rays listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet on the board from Tropicana Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 Oakland A’s (+122) at 958 Tampa Bay Rays (-144); o/u 8

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    A’s vs. Rays: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Andujar collects two hits vs. Rays

    Miguel Andujar went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Rays. Andujar has shown some impressive signs early since returning from a knee injury late in spring training. He’s already 6-for-17 since being activated and hitting clean-up for Oakland. He could be someone to watch in deeper leagues.

    Siri delivers walk-off single in win vs. Rays

    Jose Siri delivered a walk-off single in the Rays 4-3 win over the Athletics. He also had a double and drew a walk. Siri played hero twice for the Rays on Wednesday: both on his game-winning hit and in the top of the ninth with a leaping catch at the wall in center field. He’s seen his batting average sink to .180 and OPS to .561 as he fights for playing time with Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios.

    A’s are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games

    Rays are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games

    A’s are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay

    Rays are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games at home

    A’s vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the A’s last seven games, is 6-2 in their last eight road games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Rays’ last six games against the A’s, is 8-3 in their last 11 games playing on a Thursday and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when listed as the favorite.

    A’s vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com