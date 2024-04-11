A’s vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The A’s vs. Rangers series will come to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon when JP Sears opposes Jon Gray in the pitching matchup at 2:35 p.m. ET. With Texas listed as a sizable home favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the best bet in this series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Oakland A’s (+152) at 912 Texas Rangers (-180); o/u 9.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

A’s vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gelof hits solo home run in loss

Zack Gelof went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Rangers on Wednesday. The A’s couldn’t get much going on Wednesday against Cody Bradford and the Rangers. Gelof was hitless in his first three at-bats before taking Yerry Rodríguez deep for a solo homer to lead off the eighth inning. The 24-year-old second baseman is up to two homers and two steals while slashing .239/.327/.457 across 53 plate appearances.

Garcia collects three hits in win

Adolis García went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI, and a stolen base in a 6-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. García had an outstanding day at the plate against the A’s. He drew a walk in the first inning and came around to score on a base hit. He later doubled in the third and drove in two runs with a base hit in the fourth before recording his second steal of the season. The 31-year-old slugger later doubled for his third hit of the game, reaching in all four plate appearances. García is slashing .292/.340/.604 with four homers, 13 RBI, and a pair of steals across his first 53 plate appearances.

A’s vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Texas

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Oakland’s last 8 games against Texas

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Oakland

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games at home

A’s vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. I don’t love that the number sits at 9.5 runs, but this pitching matchup should yield plenty of runs throughout the day today in Arlington. Sears owns an unsightly 8.68 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP and just two strikeouts through his first 9 1/3 innings of work this season. Gray has only been slightly better, posting a 6.14 ERA and 2.46 WHIP across his first two outings. Day games aren’t always conducive to cashing the over, but I’ll roll the dice given the pitching matchup.

A’s vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5