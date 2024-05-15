Close Menu
    A’s vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    A's vs. Astros

    With Aaron Brooks set to oppose Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s A’s vs. Astros matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Oakland A’s (+205) at 924 Houston Astros (-250); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    A’s vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rooker goes 1-for-5 in loss

    Brent Rooker went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Astros. It was an underwhelming night for Rooker and the A’s, as their offense was held to just one run on seven hits before eventually losing in the 10th inning. Rooker’s single in the eighth inning scored Abraham Toro to tie the game and eventually force extra innings, as Rooker has now hit safely in eight straight games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .435/.509/.848 this month and appears to have put his slow start to the season behind him.

    Bregman hits home run in win vs. A’s

    Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s win over the Athletics. Bregman swatted his fourth homer of the season in the second inning to give the Astros an early 1-0 lead. Bregman has now homered in back-to-back nights and has hit safely in his last six games. He’s hitting .417 over that span and may finally be starting to turn the corner after getting off to a slow start to the season.

    A’s are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Astros are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    A’s are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Astros are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games when playing at home against Oakland

    A’s vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 9-2 in the A’s last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an American League opponent. With Brooks on the hill for Oakland, the Astros bats should feast tonight at Minute Maid Park. Houston’s bullpen has also been shaky this season, so even if Oakland’s bats don’t do much damage versus Valdez, the A’s should break through late.

    A’s vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

