    A’s vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    A's vs. Astros

    With Joey Estes set to oppose Cristian Javier in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s A’s vs. Astros series finale? First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Oakland A’s (+176) at 962 Houston Astros (-210); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    A’s vs. Astros: Public Bettors Favor Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Brooks allowed three runs with five strikeouts

    Aaron Brooks allowed three runs with five strikeouts over seven innings in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday. Brooks was recalled for his first major league start on Wednesday. A single, double, and a sacrifice fly would bring two runs in for Houston in the first inning. The Astros would bring one more run in to score on two hits in the fourth. Brooks settled in to toss three more scoreless frames, striking out five over his seven innings of work. The 34-year-old right-hander should remain in the rotation with Alex Wood on the injured list. He lines up for a start against the Rockies in Oakland on Tuesday.

    Pena goes 2-for-4 with a run scored in win

    Jeremy Peña went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 3-0 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. Peña led off the fourth inning with a base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mauricio Dubón. He later started the sixth inning with a single, but was stranded on the bases. The multi-hit day brings Peña slash line to an impressive .333/.375/.455 with four homers, 26 runs scored, 16 RBI, and six steals across 176 plate appearances.

    A’s are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

    Astros are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    A’s are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games against Houston

    Astros are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games when playing at home against Oakland

    A’s vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 7-1 in the A’s last eight games against the Astros and is 10-3 in their last 13 trips to Minute Maid Park. On the other side, the under is 14-6 in their last 20 games played on a Thursday, is 12-5 in their last 17 games when listed as a favorite and is 20-7 in their last 27 games played at home on a Thursday.

    A’s vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

