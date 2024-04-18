Angels vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Griffin Canning set to oppose Ryan Pepiot in Thursday’s Angels vs. Rays matinee, what’s the best bet when it comes to today’s first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Los Angeles Angels (+124) at 956 Tampa Bay Rays (-146); o/u 8.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Angels vs. Rays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Miami

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Trout homers in Angels’ victory

Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 5-4 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Trout is sure starting the season like a superstar with something to prove. He blasted his eighth homer of the season on Wednesday with a solo shot off Zack Littell in the first inning and later drew a walk. The 32-year-old slugger is now slashing .282/.363/.690 with the eight homers, 12 runs scored, 11 RBI, and three steals across 80 plate appearances.

Rosario hits two-run home run in loss

Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Wednesday against the Angels. Rosario knocked a base hit in the second inning and scored on a sacrifice fly. He later came up in a big spot in the eighth with a runner on and gave the Rays the lead with a two-run blast off Hunter Strickland. The versatile 28-year-old making plenty of loud contact in the early going, slashing .328/.339/.500 with two homers, nine RBI, and a steal across 59 plate appearances.

Angels vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games against LA Angels

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games when playing at home against LA Angels

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of LA Angels’ last 13 games against Tampa Bay

The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Angels’ last 12 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

Angels vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Neither of these teams have been overly successful against right-handed pitching, although they’re closer to average than poor. The idea behind taking the over today is that there should be plenty of opportunities for runs early in the game for the Rays, and in the later innings for the Halos.

Canning surrendered seven runs – six earned – in four innings of work to pick up the loss last Saturday versus the Red Sox. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out six, but that was the only positive from his start. All six runs scored in the first two innings – four in the first, two in the second – and while he did settle down for the final two innings, the damage was done. He’s now 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA and 1.83 WHIP.

As for Pepiot, he allowed four runs over five innings while picking up the loss versus the Giants last Saturday. He struck out six with just one walk, but he also allowed a pair of home runs on six hits. Even if Pepiot pitches well today, he’ll be supported by a bullpen that owns the league’s highest ERA at 6.23.

Angels vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5