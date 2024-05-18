Close Menu
    Angels vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Angels vs. Rangers

    Pablo Sandoval will oppose Jose Urena in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Texas?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    973 Los Angeles Angels (+120) at 920 Texas Rangers (-130); o/u 9

    7:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

    Angels vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

    The Angels won their second consecutive game on Friday night defeating the Rangers 9-3. Willie Calhoun had a big night going 4-5 at the plate. Los Angeles will look to stay hot at the plate on Saturday against Jose Urena.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers fell to 23-23 on the season after Friday’s loss to Los Angeles. Josh Smith was the only Ranger to record a multi-hit game. Texas looks to even up the series on Saturday night.

    The Rangers are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Angels are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Texas.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

    Angels vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over in the first five innings. I don’t trust either starting pitcher in this contest to make it very deep in this game. Sandoval has 5.00ERA entering this contest, while Urena’s numbers have been better this season, I still don’t think he can be trusted against a hot Los Angeles lineup. I expect to see a lot of runs in this contest, especially early on. F5 over is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 4.5 F5

