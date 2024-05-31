Angels vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Jose Soriano will oppose Bryan Woo in Friday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Los Angeles Angels (+150) at 916 Seattle Mariners (-165); o/u 7

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Angels vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels dropped to 21-35 after losing to the Yankees 8-3 last night. Logan O’Hoppe hit a home run in the loss. Los Angeles will look to snap a two-game skid on Friday night from Seattle.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

Seattle dropped to Houston last night. The Mariners now sit at 31-27 for the year. Ty France went 2-4 in the loss. France was the only Seattle player to have a multi-hit game. The Mariners’ look to get back on track offensively on Friday night.

Angels vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Angels are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Angels vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Mariners on the run line. I don’t see Los Angeles scoring more than one or two in this contest, they are going to struggle against Woo who has been excellent this season. Seattle was shutout yesterday, but they should find better success against a Los Angeles pitching staff that hasn’t been great. Seattle finds a way to win this game by at least two runs.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -1.5 +130