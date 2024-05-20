Close Menu
    Angels vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Angels vs. Astros

    With little to no value in the moneylines for Monday night’s Angels vs. Astros matchup, what’s the smart play for tonight’s 8.5-run total? First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park, as Reid Detmers will oppose Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Los Angeles Angels (+168) at 966 Houston Astros (-200); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Angels vs. Astros: Public Bettors all over Houston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rengifo hits triple in win vs. Texas

    Luis Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, and an RBI in a win over the Rangers on Sunday. Rengifo returned this weekend after being on the IL with an illness and was right back to the top of the batting order, which is good news for his fantasy value. His RBI triple in the seventh inning helped to pad the lead and his walk earlier in the game set him up for a stolen base attempt. While he was thrown out, the fact that he continues to lead off and run makes him a solid bet in most fantasy leagues.

    Tucker hits two home runs in win

    Kyle Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 9-4 win over the Brewers.

    Tucker did strike out in his other three at-bats, but let’s not dampen the day. The 27-year-old blasted a 390-foot home run at 107 mph in the sixth inning and then followed that up with a 99.2 mph home run in the seventh. He’s now up to 15 home runs on the season with 33 RBI and remains one of the better fantasy baseball players in the league.

    Angels are 7-18 SU in their last 25 games against Houston

    Astros are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    Angels are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Astros are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Angels vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in 21 of the Angels’ last 30 games played on a Monday, is 8-3 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog and is 13-2 in their last 15 road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Astros’ last six games against the Angels, is 16-4 in their last 20 games played on a Monday and is 5-1 in their last six home games when playing on a Monday.

    Angels vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

