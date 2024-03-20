Close Menu
    Valspar Championship Prediction

    The PGA Tour remains in Florida for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort. Will Xander Schauffele capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Valspar Championship predictions below.

    Valspar Championship Event Details

    What: Valspar Championship

    Where: Palm Harbor, FL

    When: March 21-24, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, NBC

    Purse: $8,400,000

    Valspar Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Xander Schauffele is considered the favorite with +700 odds to win the Valspar Championship. Followed by Schauffele, is Sam Burns sitting with odds of +1200, Justin Thomas +1400 and Jordan Spieth currently listed at +1800.

    Valspar Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Xander Schauffele (+700)

    Schauffele is coming off a very strong performance at TPC Sawgrass last week where he finished in 2nd place. I expect Xander to continue his success here at very difficult golf course. The weather conditions are not expected to be great and it is going to take an accurate ball striker such as Schauffele to bring home the title this week.

    Option 2: Brian Harman (+2000)

    Harman is another tough guy who excels at playing at difficult courses and is in good form. A former Open champion has proven that he can play in tough weather conditions. Ball striking shouldn’t be the issue, if he can make enough putts I think Harman has a great chance of winning.

    Option 3: Maverick McNealy (+5000)

    McNealy is quietly playing some of his best golf of his PGA career as of a late. A Top-10 finish at Sawgrass last week has to give him a lot of confidence going forward. He has been solid Tee to Green this season and has been able to keep himself in tournaments with his scrambling. Limiting the mistakes has been his big improvement this season. At 50/1, McNealy is definitely worth a shot.

