Valero Texas Open Prediction

The PGA TOUR remains in Texas for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Will Rory Mcllroy capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Valero Open predictions below.

Valero Texas Open Event Details

What: Valero Texas Open

Where: San Antonio, TX

When: April 4-7, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, NBC

Purse: $9,200,000

Valero Texas Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Rory Mcllroy is considered the favorite with +1000 odds to win the Valero Texas Open. Followed by Mcllroy, is Ludvig Aberg sitting with odds of +1200, Jordan Spieth +2000 and Hideki Matsuyama currently listed at +2200.

Valero Texas Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Jordan Spieth (+2000)

Spieth has had outstanding success in this event in his career, finishing in the top-10 in all six appearances and winning once. As of late, he has not been in great form, but with a course he has had a lot of prior success at, this feels like the week he gets back to playing well. Spieth should have a great chance of winning on Sunday.

Option 2: Colin Morikawa (+2800)

With a course that requires strong iron play, we’ll look to Morikawa to bring it home this week. Morikawa has not been playing up to his standards in a limited number of events this season, but after a few weeks off, I think he can regain his form before Augusta next weekend. If Morikawa can putt well, he should have a strong chance of winning this week.

Option 3: Akshay Bhatia (+6500)

The 21-year-old Bhatia is coming off a strong performance in Houston last weekend and I expect to see a similar performance this weekend. Bhatia has incredible game, he can crush the golf ball and can make bridies in bunches. If Bhatia can limit the big number, he should at least be near the top of the leaderboard once again.