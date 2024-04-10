Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    The Masters Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    The Masters

    The first major of the year will take place this week in Augusta, Georgia with The Masters held at Augusta National Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Masters predictions below.

    The Masters Event Details

    What: The Masters

    Where: Augusta National Golf Club

    When: April 11-14, 2024

    Watch: ESPN, CBS

    Purse: $18,000,000

    The Masters Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +400 odds to win The Masters. Followed by Scheffler, is Rory Mcllroy sitting with odds of +1000, Jon Rahm +1200 and Xander Schauffele currently listed at +1400.

    The Masters Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Jon Rahm (+1200)

    Give me Rahm to defend his title this week at Augusta. With Rahm moving over to the LIV tour and the dominance of Scheffler on the PGA Tour, it feels like Rahm is getting overshadowed this week. He has been playing great golf on the LIV tour finishing inside the top-10 in all five events he has played in this year, and a top-5 finish last weekend. Rahm loves this golf course and has proven he can finish on a Sunday. He should have a great chance of going back-to-back.

    Option 2: Jordan Spieth (+2200)

    I backed Spieth last week at the Valero Open, and outside of a poor first round, he played fairly well and finished inside the T-10. We’ll back him again this weekend to try and bring home the green jacket. He has had great success at Augusta finishing inside the top-5 on six different occasions. If Spieth can stay level headed throughout the week and avoid any big numbers, he should be right near the top of the leaderboard once again.

    Option 3: Will Zalatoris (+4500)

    Zalatoris is another guy who has had prior success playing at Augusta. He has the iron play and short game to win this week. Making enough putts has always been the issue for Zalatoris, but he should give himself plenty of birdie looks. With him looking and saying he is close to 100% with his back, this is a great number to back him.  

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com