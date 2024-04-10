The Masters Prediction

The first major of the year will take place this week in Augusta, Georgia with The Masters held at Augusta National Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Masters predictions below.

The Masters Event Details

What: The Masters

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

When: April 11-14, 2024

Watch: ESPN, CBS

Purse: $18,000,000

The Masters Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +400 odds to win The Masters. Followed by Scheffler, is Rory Mcllroy sitting with odds of +1000, Jon Rahm +1200 and Xander Schauffele currently listed at +1400.

The Masters Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Jon Rahm (+1200)

Give me Rahm to defend his title this week at Augusta. With Rahm moving over to the LIV tour and the dominance of Scheffler on the PGA Tour, it feels like Rahm is getting overshadowed this week. He has been playing great golf on the LIV tour finishing inside the top-10 in all five events he has played in this year, and a top-5 finish last weekend. Rahm loves this golf course and has proven he can finish on a Sunday. He should have a great chance of going back-to-back.

Option 2: Jordan Spieth (+2200)

I backed Spieth last week at the Valero Open, and outside of a poor first round, he played fairly well and finished inside the T-10. We’ll back him again this weekend to try and bring home the green jacket. He has had great success at Augusta finishing inside the top-5 on six different occasions. If Spieth can stay level headed throughout the week and avoid any big numbers, he should be right near the top of the leaderboard once again.

Option 3: Will Zalatoris (+4500)

Zalatoris is another guy who has had prior success playing at Augusta. He has the iron play and short game to win this week. Making enough putts has always been the issue for Zalatoris, but he should give himself plenty of birdie looks. With him looking and saying he is close to 100% with his back, this is a great number to back him.