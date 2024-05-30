Close Menu
    RBC Canadian Open Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open. The event is being held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. Will Rory Mcllroy continue his strong play and capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our RBC Canadian Open predictions below.

    What: RBC Canadian Open

    Where: Hamilton, ON

    When: May 30 – June 2, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $9,400,000

    RBC Canadian Open Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Rory Mcllroy is considered the favorite with +400 odds to win the event. Followed by Tommy Fleetwood sitting with odds of +1600, and Sahith Theegala currently listed at +2000.

    RBC Canadian Open Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)

    After a heartbreaking playoff loss last year at this event, this feels like Fleetwood’s time to win. His game fits this course and has prior success. Fleetwood should have a great chance of finally breaking through for that first PGA win.

    Option 2: Corey Connors (+2200)

    The Canadian back on home soil. I love Connors chances this week the crowd will be behind him and he is an excellent iron player which is key at this event. The one question will be can he make enough putts to win, if so he should have a legit chance come Sunday.

    Option 3: Cameron Young (+2500)

    Similar to Fleetwood, Cam Young is another superb player who is looking for his first victory. Young has shown to ability to go low on any given day. In a field that is not as strong as others he should be right near the top of the leaderboard.

