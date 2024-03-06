Puerto Rico Open Prediction

The PGA Tour heads to Puerto Rico for one of their two events this week with the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. Will Rasmus Hojgaard capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Puerto Rico Open predictions below.

Puerto Rico Open Event Details

What: Puerto Rico Open

Where: Rio Grande, PUR

When: March 7-10, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel

Purse: $4,000,000

Puerto Rico Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Rasmus Hojgaard is considered the favorite with +1400 odds to win the Puerto Rico Open. Followed by Hojgaard, is Daniel Berger sitting with odds of +2000. Aaron Rai and Christopher Gotterup are currently listed at +2200, while Chan Kim sits at +3000.

Puerto Rico Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Daniel Berger (+2000)

The headliner name of this event is Daniel Berger who is starting to return to form after a back injury. Berger states that he is 100% healthy now and his return to golf relevance starts here. Berger is great tee-to-green and with his experience compared to the rest of the field, I think he stands a strong chance to return to winner’s circle on Sunday.

Option 2: Christopher Gotterup (+2200)

Gotterup is a player who had great success on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and I believe it is just a matter of time before we start seeing his name atop of leaderboards on the PGA Tour. Gotterup crushes the ball of the tee and has had good success at this course before. I expect Gotterup to have another strong showing this week, with the possibility of bringing home his first title.

Option 3: Nico Echavarria (+4000)

Give me the defending champion of this event as my final option here. Echavarria captured his only PGA tour title at this event last year and comes in good form this year. Last week at the Cognizant Classic in Florida, Echavarria fired four consecutive rounds in the 60’s finishing T-21 in a difficult field. With his prior success at this course and his strong play last week, we’ll take Echavarria to capture the title once again this week.