    Golf Articles

    PGA Championship Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Louisville this week for the PGA Championship. The event is being held Valhalla Golf Club. Will Scottie Scheffler continue his dominance and capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our PGA Championship predictions below.

    PGA Championship

    What: PGA Championship

    Where: Louisville, KY

    When: May 16-19, 2024

    Watch: ESPN, CBS

    Purse: $20,000,000

    PGA Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +450 odds to win the event. Followed by Rory Mcllroy sitting with odds of +750, and Xander Schauffele currently listed at +1400.

    PGA Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Scottie Scheffler (+450)

    How do you not bet on Scheffler this week? He is a clear favorite and for good reason. He has dominated this season, winning four times already and has looked unstoppable. Valhalla is a course that requires length and accuracy off the tee and to great iron, both of which he excels in. Unless he is completely off his game, I don’t see a scenario where he is not near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

    Option 2: Rory Mcllroy (+750)

    Coming off his win last week in Charlotte, Mcllroy should have all the confidence in the world to win again this week. The layout of this course fits his game and his form is great. It really feels like him or Scheffler should bring home the title come Sunday.

    Option 3: Bryson DeChambeau (+2800)

    After a strong showing at Augusta, I like Bryson to once again compete in the second major of the season. He should have a big advantage with his length off the tee box. If he can putt the ball well, he should have a great chance of winning.    

