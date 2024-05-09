Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    Myrtle Beach Classic Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Myrtle Beach Classic

    The PGA TOUR will head to Myrtle Beach this week for the Myrtle Beach Classic. The event is being held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Will Ben Griffin capture the title this week as the betting favorites, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Myrtle Beach Classic predictions below.

    Myrtle Beach Classic Championship

    What: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Where: Myrtle Beach, SC

    When: May 9-12, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $4,000,000

    Myrtle Beach Classic Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Ben Griffin is considered the favorite with +1800 odds to win the event. Followed by Daniel Berger sitting with odds of +2200, and Kevin Yu currently listed at +2500.

    Myrtle Beach Classic Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Daniel Berger (+2200)

    Berger should have a great chance to get back in the winner’s circle this week. He played well at the CJ CUP last week finishing in a T-13. Berger was under par in all four rounds last week and I expect him to go very low this week.

    Option 2: Erik Van Rooyen (+2800)

    Van Rooyen has had six top 25 finishes this year in some strong fields, I fully expect him to have a strong showing this week. He has been strong tee-to green thus far this season, if he can putt well he should have a chance come Sunday.

    Option 3: Alejandro Tosti (+4000)

    Tosti didn’t play great last week as he missed the cut at the CJ Cup, however he should have a good chance on this golf course. He can hit the ball a mile ranking inside the top-10 in driving distance. I think he may be able to overpower this course and make plenty of birdies.  

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com