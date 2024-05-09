Myrtle Beach Classic Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to Myrtle Beach this week for the Myrtle Beach Classic. The event is being held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Will Ben Griffin capture the title this week as the betting favorites, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Myrtle Beach Classic predictions below.

Myrtle Beach Classic Championship

What: Myrtle Beach Classic

Where: Myrtle Beach, SC

When: May 9-12, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel

Purse: $4,000,000

Myrtle Beach Classic Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Ben Griffin is considered the favorite with +1800 odds to win the event. Followed by Daniel Berger sitting with odds of +2200, and Kevin Yu currently listed at +2500.

Myrtle Beach Classic Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Daniel Berger (+2200)

Berger should have a great chance to get back in the winner’s circle this week. He played well at the CJ CUP last week finishing in a T-13. Berger was under par in all four rounds last week and I expect him to go very low this week.

Option 2: Erik Van Rooyen (+2800)

Van Rooyen has had six top 25 finishes this year in some strong fields, I fully expect him to have a strong showing this week. He has been strong tee-to green thus far this season, if he can putt well he should have a chance come Sunday.

Option 3: Alejandro Tosti (+4000)

Tosti didn’t play great last week as he missed the cut at the CJ Cup, however he should have a good chance on this golf course. He can hit the ball a mile ranking inside the top-10 in driving distance. I think he may be able to overpower this course and make plenty of birdies.