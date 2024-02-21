Mexico Open Prediction

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Will Tony Finau defend his title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Mexico Open predictions below.

Mexico Open Event Details

What: Mexico Open

Where: Vallarta, Mexico

When: February 22-25, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $8,100,000

Mexico Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Tony Finau is considered the favorite with +800 odds to win the Mexico Open. Followed by Finau, is Nicolai Hojgaard sitting with odds of 16/1. Stephan Jaeger and Taylor Pendrith are currently listed at 25/1, while Thomas Detry sits at 25/1.

Mexico Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Tony Finau (+800)

With a weaker field this week and Finau’s history in Mexico, I think he has a strong chance of defending his title in Mexico. Length and accuracy are key for this event and what better guy than Finau fits that mold. After top-20 finish at the Genesis Invitational last week, his game is in good form and has the tools to win this event once again.

Option 2: Emiliano Grillo (+3500)

Grillo is a worth a shot at these odds, his game does not exactly fit for this course, as he is not very long off the tee, however he did have some success last season finishing tied for fifth last season.

He has already recorded four top-25 finishes this season in seven starts, so I expect him to be near the top of the leaderboard once again. If his putter can get rolling, I think he has a good chance to bring home the title.

Option 3: Cameron Champ (+5500)

As our long shot, we’ll take our chances with a big-hitter, Cameron Champ. Champ has struggled thus far is 2024, however with his length off the tee he should have a big advantage this week. If he can give himself plenty of birdie looks, eventually they will start to fall for him. At this price and the strength of the field this week, I think Champ provides value that is tough to pass up.