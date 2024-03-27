Houston Open Prediction

The PGA TOUR heads to Texas for the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title as the betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Houston Open predictions below.

Houston Open Event Details

What: Houston Open

Where: Houston, TX

When: March 28-31, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, NBC

Purse: $9,100,000

Houston Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +275 odds to win the Houston Open. Followed by Scheffler, is Wyndham Clark sitting with odds of +1200, Will Zalatoris +1800 and Sahith Theegala currently listed at +2000.

Houston Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Will Zalatoris (+1800)

Outside of his last start at THE PLAYERS where he was unable to make the cut, Zalatoris has had a strong 2024 season. He has recorded two top 10 finishes and it looks like he is finally healthy after missing majority of the 2023 season after back surgery. Zalatoris has been great tee-to-green, the only concern I have with him is if he will make enough putts to capture the title. At 18/1 however, he is a worth a shot.

Option 2: Si Woo Kim (+3000)

Kim is another guy who I think could break through for his first win of the season. Si Woo has recorded five top 25 finishes thus far this season and is coming off a top 10 finish at Sawgrass. Kim is a very accurate player, which should give him a big advantage of this course. I expect Kim to be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday with a good chance to win.

Option 3: Billy Horschel (+6500)

As a long shot, I think Horschel is worth a look. He is coming off a strong finish at the Valspar Championship last week in Florida and I think he carries his form over to Houston. This is a tough course, but Horschel has all the shot making capabilities to have success here this week.