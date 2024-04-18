Close Menu
    Corales Puntacana Championship Prediction

    Corales Puntacana Championship

    The PGA TOUR will head to Puntacana this week for one of their two events, the other being the RBC Heritage. The Corales Puntacana Championship is held at the Puntacana Resort & Club. Will Alex Noren or Nicolai Hojgaard capture the title this week as the betting favorites, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Corales Puntacana Championship predictions below.

    What: Corales Puntacana Championship

    Where: Puntacana Resort & Club

    When: April 18-21, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $4,000,000

    Corales Puntacana Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Alex Noren and Nicolai Hojgaard are considered the favorites with +1400 odds to win the event. Followed by Billy Horschel sitting with odds of +2000, Doug Ghim +2800 and Kevin Yu currently listed at +2800.

    Corales Puntacana Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Nicolai Hojgaard (+1400)

    Hojgaard had an outstanding showing last week at Augusta finishing in a tie for 15th. At one point on Saturday, he was the outright leader. He is the highest ranked player in this field and has shown he favors this golf course with a solo-second place finish last year. Hojgaard has a great chance of finally breaking through for his first PGA TOUR title.

    Option 2: Justin Suh (+7500)

    Suh is another guy who has a chance to break through for his first win of the PGA Tour this week. He has not shown great form this season, but his one bright has been the putter. Suh ranks 9th in strokes gained putting. If he can regain his sharp iron play, he should be in contention come Sunday.

    Option 3: Bill Haas (+50000)

    As a lottery ticket long shot, I’m going with a former Tour Championship winner, Bill Haas to contend this week in Puntacana. Haas who has seven career victories in his PGA career will enter this week as an alternate who really needs a strong performance to regain some exemption on the tour. In a field where the highest ranked player is 34th in the official world golf rankings, anything is possible. Give me the veteran.

