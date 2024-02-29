Cognizant Classic Prediction

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the Cognizant Classic at PGA National Resort. Will Rory Mcllroy capture the title as the clear betting favorite this week, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Cognizant Classic predictions below.

Cognizant Classic Event Details

What: Cognizant Classic

Where: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

When: February 29- March 3, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $9,000,000

Cognizant Classic Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Rory Mcllroy is considered the favorite with +800 odds to win the Cognizant Classic. Followed by Mcllroy, is Cameron Young sitting with odds of 22/1. Eric Cole and Russell Henley are currently listed at 25/1, while Byeong-Hun An sits at 30/1.

Cognizant Classic Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Cameron Young (+2200)

Is this the week Young finally breaks through for his first PGA tour title? I think so, accuracy is key for playing at PGA National as there is water everywhere. Young has the ability to control the ball off the tee and will have plenty of birdie opportunities. If Young can keep the ball dry, I think he has a great chance of breaking through for his first win.

Option 2: JT Poston (+3300)

Poston continues to be the near the top of the leaderboard, recording another T-10 finish at the Genesis last time out. J.T. has improved his accuracy off the tee this year and his putting stroke is one of the best on the tour. He has all the tools to win here and with his consistency this year, we’ll back him again to pick up his first victory of the season.

Option 3: Chris Kirk (+5000)

We’ll back the defending champion of this event as our third-option this week. Kirk played great here last year and I don’t see any reason he isn’t near the top of the leaderboard again. Kirk is an accurate driver of the golf ball and is great tee to green. The putter has struggled thus far this year, but with the familiarity he has with this course and the confidence you would expect the defending champ to have, I like his chances at 50/1.