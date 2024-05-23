Close Menu
    Golf Articles

    Charles Schwab Challenge Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The event is being held at Colonial CC. Will Scottie Scheffler continue and capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Charles Schwab Challenge predictions below.

    What: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Where: Colonial CC, TX

    When: May 23-26, 2024

    Watch: ESPN, CBS

    Purse: $9,000,000

    Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +275 odds to win the event. Followed by Colin Morikawa sitting with odds of +12000, and Max Homa currently listed at +2000.

    Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Colin Morikawa (+1200)

    Outside of a mediocre final round last week, Morikawa was excellent at Valhalla. This course should fit his game as distance is not overly important. He is playing great golf as of late and I fully expect him to be in the mix once again come Sunday.

    Option 2: Sepp Straka (+4500)

    Straka has had plenty of success this season, with 6 top 25 finishes thus. He is extremely accurate off the tee box and can fill it up with birdies. If Straka can stay consistent for four rounds with one exceptional 18 holes, he should be near the top of the leaderboard with a chance to win.

    Option 3: Keegan Bradley (+5000)

    Bradley should be ready to go this week, after a solid performance last week I expect him to be in contention this week. He is a great iron player which is key at this course. This is a great number to take a chance on Bradley.     

