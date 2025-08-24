2025 TOUR Championship Final Round Picks

Gear up for the Tour Championship final round as the stakes skyrocket with a massive $10 million FedEx Cup prize, and the field only inches away from glory. With the reset format making every player start at even par, the pressure is higher than ever and every shot could decide the champion. Betting lines are slipping, and savvy bettors are eyeing a standout favourite and a sneaky longshot ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

First Three Rounds

After three tightly contested rounds at East Lake, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay stand tied at 16-under , locked in as the showdown favorites.

and stand tied at , locked in as the showdown favorites. Russell Henley lurks two strokes back, followed by Keegan Bradley and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler , still very much in the mix.

lurks two strokes back, followed by and world No. 1 , still very much in the mix. The event is now a traditional 72-hole stroke play—no more starting-strokes advantage—making this race wide open.

Fleetwood, still chasing a first PGA Tour win, and Cantlay, eager to break a winless streak, bring compelling storylines into Sunday.

Final Round Pairings & Tee Times (Sunday)

Coverage kicks off early Sunday:

Golf Channel begins coverage at 12:00 p.m. ET , followed by NBC / Peacock from 1:30–6:00 p.m.

begins coverage at , followed by / from The final pairing— Fleetwood and Cantlay —will tee off at 1:44 p.m. ET , right in the thick of the broadcast.

—will tee off at , right in the thick of the broadcast. Full pairing overview (ET): 11:00 – Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka 11:11 – J.J. Spaun / Sungjae Im 11:22 – Justin Rose / Jacob Bridgeman 11:33 – Andrew Novak / Brian Harman 11:44 – Ludvig Åberg / Viktor Hovland 12:00 – Rory McIlroy / Harry Hall 12:11 – Collin Morikawa / Maverick McNealy 12:22 – Harris English / Corey Conners 1:44 – Tommy Fleetwood / Patrick Cantlay



Current Odds (From Bovada)

(Winner odds for the 2025 Tour Championship as of now)

Tommy Fleetwood : +155

: +155 Patrick Cantlay : +210

: +210 Scottie Scheffler : +500

: +500 Russell Henley : +600

: +600 Keegan Bradley : +1600

: +1600 Cameron Young : +12,500

: +12,500 Additional longshot names include Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall, and Justin Thomas, all with appealing, higher-return lines.

TOUR Championship Picks & Predictions

Best Bet

Tommy Fleetwood ( +155 ) emerges as the top pick. Riding momentum, sharing the lead, and just one round away from a breakthrough—this is his moment.

Longshot

Cameron Young ( +12,500 ) offers tantalizing upside. A recent low-score builder, lurking just outside the main pack, and with very high payout potential if he peels off a late surge.

Final Thoughts

With Fleetwood and Cantlay set to battle in the final pairing and an even-par format leveling the field, Sunday promises drama and opportunities. If you’re staking action, Fleetwood is the solid play—well-positioned for his first win—and Cameron Young is the high-risk, high-reward punt that could pay off massively.

