2025 BWM Championship Preview, Betting Odds, Predictions & TV

As the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway, the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club sets the stage for fierce competition, strategic betting, and high-stakes pressure. From August 14–17, the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings will tee off, with only the elite 30 earning a ticket to the Tour Championship.

Coverage will air nationally on Golf Channel (Thurs–Fri, midday; Sat–Sun split with NBC/Peacock), with streaming on ESPN+ (via PGA Tour Live) and Peacock. UK fans can tune into Sky Sports Golf, while radio listeners can follow the action on talkSPORT 2.

Scottie Scheffler stands as the prohibitive favorite, while Rory McIlroy, playing for the first time in the playoffs, looms as a compelling challenger. Keegan Bradley looks to defend his title, but it’s players like Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Justin Rose who provide lucrative value for bettors aiming to capitalize on underdog scenarios.

Highlighting the drama is the star pairing of Scheffler and McIlroy across the opening two rounds — a defining moment in Ryder Cup rivalry and playoff theater. With the field narrowed, course demands unrelenting precision, and spots at East Lake on the line, the 2025 BMW Championship is poised to deliver memorable golf and smart betting opportunities.

2025 BMW Championship Event Details:

Dates : Thursday, August 14, 2025 , through Sunday, August 17, 2025 .



: Thursday, , through Sunday, . Location : Caves Valley Golf Club , Owings Mills (Baltimore County), Maryland – the tournament returns to this venue, previously hosted in 2021.



: , Owings Mills (Baltimore County), Maryland – the tournament returns to this venue, previously hosted in 2021. Format : Stroke play, 72 holes; no cut. Top 50 players in FedExCup standings compete, with the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship.



: Stroke play, 72 holes; no cut. Top 50 players in FedExCup standings compete, with the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship. Purse: $20 million, with $3.6 million awarded to the winner.



TV Broadcast & Streaming Coverage

Television (U.S.) :

Golf Channel : Rounds 1 & 2 – Thursday & Friday, 2:00 pm–6:00 pm ET ; Round 3 – Saturday, 1:00 pm–3:00 pm ET ; Round 4 Sunday, 12:00 pm–2:00 pm ET .

NBC (and Peacock) : Saturday 3:00 pm–6:00 pm ET , Sunday 2:00 pm–6:00 pm ET .



: Streaming :

ESPN+ (via PGA Tour Live) : full coverage across all four days .

Peacock : simulcasting NBC coverage on Saturday and Sunday, also via NBC Sports app.



: UK Coverage: Live on Sky Sports Golf, with radio coverage via talkSPORT 2.



BMW Championship Odds & Favorites

Defending Champion (2024) : Keegan Bradley , who captured the title at Castle Pines with a one‑stroke victory. Bradley is back to defend his crown.



: , who captured the title at Castle Pines with a one‑stroke victory. Bradley is back to defend his crown. Top Favorites & Betting Odds :

Scottie Scheffler : World No. 1, leads FedExCup, the clear betting favorite.

Rory McIlroy : Fresh off winning the Masters, making his first playoff appearance of the season – strong second‑bet favorite, listed around +750 .



: Notable Contenders (Long Shots / Value Picks) :

Ludvig Åberg : Listed around +1800 ; excellent form and stylish ball‑striker suited to Caves Valley.

Sam Burns : At +3300 , considered a dark horse with fire in his game.

Russell Henley : Around +2800 , steady and capable of making a run.

Justin Rose : Coming off a big playoff win at the St. Jude Championship — while not always a long shot, he’s often undervalued in odds.

Mid-range options : Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, and Chris Gotterup have all been highlighted as interesting sportsbook picks.



:

BMW Championship Preview: Matchups & Storylines

Star Pairing : World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will be grouped together for the first two rounds, offering a marquee showdown and global excitement.



: World No. 1 and World No. 2 will be grouped together for the first two rounds, offering a marquee showdown and global excitement. McIlroy’s Return : He skipped the first playoff event (St. Jude Championship), drawing attention. He’s expected to address the media on Wednesday following his Pro-Am play.



: He skipped the first playoff event (St. Jude Championship), drawing attention. He’s expected to address the media on Wednesday following his Pro-Am play. Field Cut & Pressure : Only 50 players remain, with the top 30 earning spots at the Tour Championship — adds urgency and drama for players on the bubble.



: Only 50 players remain, with the top 30 earning spots at the Tour Championship — adds urgency and drama for players on the bubble. Course Fit: Caves Valley demands distance off the tee and precision into fast, firm greens on a par‑70 layout stretching over 7,600 yards.



2025 BWM Championship Betting Strategy