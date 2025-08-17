2025 BMW Championship Picks, Predictions & Odds (Final Round)

It all comes down to Sunday at Caves Valley. Robert MacIntyre carries a four-shot lead over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler into the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship, the pivotal second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Below you’ll find expert picks, live Bovada outright odds for the entire remaining field, every final-round pairing and tee time (ET), and TV/streaming coverage so you can watch — and wager — with confidence.
Final-Round TV & Streaming (Sunday, Aug. 17)
- Noon–2:00 p.m. ET: Golf Channel / NBC Sports app
- 2:00–6:00 p.m. ET: NBC / Peacock
Venue: Caves Valley GC (Owings Mills, MD)
Final-Round Pairings & Tee Times (ET)
1 Tee (Caves Valley)
- 9:05 a.m. — Andrew Novak
- 9:12 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:23 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Ryan Fox
- 9:34 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
- 9:45 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sam Stevens
- 9:56 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley
- 10:07 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover
- 10:23 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge
- 10:34 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
- 10:45 a.m. — Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
- 10:56 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
- 11:07 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, J.J. Spaun
- 11:18 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:34 a.m. — Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa
- 11:45 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:56 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:07 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Jason Day
- 12:18 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:29 p.m. — Russell Henley, Corey Conners
- 12:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Harris English
- 12:56 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim
- 1:07 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler
- 1:18 p.m. — Harry Hall, Maverick McNealy
- 1:29 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns
- 1:40 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Scottie Scheffler
Live Bovada Odds — Outright Winner (Entire Remaining Field)
Snapshot taken shortly before the final round; odds move in real time.
Favorites
- Robert MacIntyre −170
- Scottie Scheffler +180
- Ludvig Åberg +2000
Mid/Long Shots
- Harry Hall +15000
- Sam Burns +15000
- Tommy Fleetwood +25000
- Maverick McNealy +35000
- Viktor Hovland +100000
- Cameron Young +150000
- Michael Kim +200000
- Rickie Fowler +200000
- Harris English +250000
- Russell Henley +250000
Rest of Field (all currently +500000 on Bovada):
Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Ryan Gerard, Sam Stevens, Shane Lowry, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry, Tom Hoge, Xander Schauffele.
Also on Bovada: MacIntyre vs The Field (MacIntyre −170 / Field +140) and Scheffler vs The Field (Field −220 / Scheffler +180).
Expert Picks & Betting Card
1) Win — Robert MacIntyre (−170)
Four-shot cushion, last off with Scheffler, and lights-out putting through 54 holes. The number implies ~63% win probability; with a four-stroke lead and just one chaser inside five, the pricing is fair to slightly short but still playable for a single-unit anchor.
2) Hedge — Scottie Scheffler (+180)
If you’re exposed on MacIntyre or want volatility upside, Scheffler as the lone pursuer in the final pairing is the cleanest hedge. Keep the stake smaller; you’re paying for elite win equity but needing rapid early pressure.
3) Value Dart — Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
Starts in the penultimate group (with Sam Burns) and has the tee time to post a number. At 20-1, a fractional-unit sprinkle covers the scenario where the leaders trade bogeys and −3/−4 gets it done.
Bankroll note: Live bet opportunistically if Scheffler trims the gap before the turn; otherwise, protect closing value by scaling exposure rather than chasing longshots deep in-round.
How We’re Watching
- Early window: Golf Channel (Noon–2p ET) for setup and early movers.
- Deciding window: NBC/Peacock (2–6p ET) for final nine drama in the last two groups.