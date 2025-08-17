2025 BMW Championship Picks, Predictions & Odds (Final Round)

It all comes down to Sunday at Caves Valley. Robert MacIntyre carries a four-shot lead over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler into the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship, the pivotal second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Below you’ll find expert picks, live Bovada outright odds for the entire remaining field, every final-round pairing and tee time (ET), and TV/streaming coverage so you can watch — and wager — with confidence.

Final-Round TV & Streaming (Sunday, Aug. 17)

Noon–2:00 p.m. ET: Golf Channel / NBC Sports app

Golf Channel / NBC Sports app 2:00–6:00 p.m. ET: NBC / Peacock

Venue: Caves Valley GC (Owings Mills, MD)

Final-Round Pairings & Tee Times (ET)

1 Tee (Caves Valley)

9:05 a.m. — Andrew Novak

— Andrew Novak 9:12 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas

— Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas 9:23 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Ryan Fox

— Brian Campbell, Ryan Fox 9:34 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard

— Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard 9:45 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sam Stevens

— Chris Gotterup, Sam Stevens 9:56 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley

— Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley 10:07 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover

— Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover 10:23 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge

— Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge 10:34 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

— Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston 10:45 a.m. — Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

— Justin Rose, Daniel Berger 10:56 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

— Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley 11:07 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, J.J. Spaun

— Patrick Cantlay, J.J. Spaun 11:18 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

— Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:34 a.m. — Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa

— Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa 11:45 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

— Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia 11:56 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Pendrith

— Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Pendrith 12:07 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Jason Day

— Ben Griffin, Jason Day 12:18 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman

— Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman 12:29 p.m. — Russell Henley, Corey Conners

— Russell Henley, Corey Conners 12:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Harris English

— Cameron Young, Harris English 12:56 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim

— Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim 1:07 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

— Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler 1:18 p.m. — Harry Hall, Maverick McNealy

— Harry Hall, Maverick McNealy 1:29 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns

— Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns 1:40 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Scottie Scheffler

Live Bovada Odds — Outright Winner (Entire Remaining Field)

Snapshot taken shortly before the final round; odds move in real time.

Favorites

Robert MacIntyre −170

Scottie Scheffler +180

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Mid/Long Shots

Harry Hall +15000

Sam Burns +15000

Tommy Fleetwood +25000

Maverick McNealy +35000

Viktor Hovland +100000

Cameron Young +150000

Michael Kim +200000

Rickie Fowler +200000

Harris English +250000

Russell Henley +250000

Rest of Field (all currently +500000 on Bovada):

Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Ryan Gerard, Sam Stevens, Shane Lowry, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry, Tom Hoge, Xander Schauffele.

Also on Bovada: MacIntyre vs The Field (MacIntyre −170 / Field +140) and Scheffler vs The Field (Field −220 / Scheffler +180).

Expert Picks & Betting Card

1) Win — Robert MacIntyre (−170)

Four-shot cushion, last off with Scheffler, and lights-out putting through 54 holes. The number implies ~63% win probability; with a four-stroke lead and just one chaser inside five, the pricing is fair to slightly short but still playable for a single-unit anchor.

2) Hedge — Scottie Scheffler (+180)

If you’re exposed on MacIntyre or want volatility upside, Scheffler as the lone pursuer in the final pairing is the cleanest hedge. Keep the stake smaller; you’re paying for elite win equity but needing rapid early pressure.

3) Value Dart — Ludvig Åberg (+2000)

Starts in the penultimate group (with Sam Burns) and has the tee time to post a number. At 20-1, a fractional-unit sprinkle covers the scenario where the leaders trade bogeys and −3/−4 gets it done.

Bankroll note: Live bet opportunistically if Scheffler trims the gap before the turn; otherwise, protect closing value by scaling exposure rather than chasing longshots deep in-round.

