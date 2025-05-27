Wings vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Connecticut earn first win?

Two winless teams—the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun—will clash at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, May 27, each seeking their first victory of the 2025 WNBA season.

Wings vs. Sun WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wings are 4.5-point road favorites versus the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5.

Team Overviews

Dallas Wings (0-4)

The Wings are undergoing a significant rebuild, highlighted by the addition of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick. Bueckers has been a bright spot, leading the team with averages of 13.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, including a recent double-double performance. Despite her efforts, Dallas has struggled offensively, shooting just 39.7% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range, while allowing opponents to score 86.5 points per game.

Connecticut Sun (0-4)

The Sun are also in search of their first win, having faced offensive challenges early in the season. They are averaging 68.0 points per game on 37.6% shooting from the field. In their latest outing, they suffered a 79-55 loss to the Atlanta Dream, shooting just 31.3% from the field. Marina Mabrey contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

Wings vs. Sun Key Matchup

This game marks Paige Bueckers’ return to Connecticut, where she starred at UConn. Her familiarity with Mohegan Sun Arena could provide a psychological edge for the Wings. Both teams have struggled offensively, so the outcome may hinge on which team can find a rhythm and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Wings vs. Sun Prediction

Given the current form and statistical performance of both teams, the Dallas Wings may have a slight advantage, primarily due to Bueckers’ playmaking abilities and the potential for offensive improvement. However, the game is expected to be closely contested.

Wings vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +4.5