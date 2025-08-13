Valkyries vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State pull off small upset?

Golden State Valkyries enter this road matchup riding a bit of momentum. They sit at 16–15 and recently beat the Connecticut Sun 74–57 behind 17-point efforts from both Cecilia Zandalasini and Tiffany Hayes, with Janelle Salaün drilling four threes in that win. The Valkyries currently lead the season series 2–0 versus the Mystics, though both victories were razor-thin—a combined margin of just three points.

Valkyries vs. Mystics Event Info

What: Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Where: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Watch: N/A

Valkyries vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 1-point home favorites to knock off the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 150 points.

Game Preview

Still, it’s not been all smooth sailing; Golden State continues to deal with injury and roster turnover issues. They’ve already utilized 19 players this season, with stalwarts like Kayla Thornton (season-ending knee injury) and Monique Billings (ankle) sidelined.

On the other side, Washington Mystics (14–17) are fighting to stay competitive in a crowded playoff race. They’ve recently traded Brittney Sykes, their leading scorer, for Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick, signaling a shift toward future depth rather than immediate firepower. Still, they snapped a four-game skid with a solid road win over Dallas, and have had standout performances from rookie All-Stars Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. Both have been consistent scoring options over the last six games.

Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction

These two squads couldn’t be more evenly matched—rookie-laden lineups, offensive inefficiencies, and just a point or two separating them in key stats.

Golden State’s superior depth, recent form, and head-to-head success this season (even on the road) tilt the scales in their favor. Their offense, when clicking—as evidenced by the 13 threes against Connecticut—has shown the ability to overwhelm Washington’s middling defense.

However, Washington’s home-court familiarity, the defensive intensity sparked by Citron and Iriafen, and Sykes’ recent departure could motivate a gritty effort.

Final call: I’m picking the Golden State Valkyries to pull off a narrow win on the road—78–75 fits well with the predictive model. If you’re leaning betting: a Valkyries Moneyline +105 looks appealing, and the total around 151 points feels about right (possibly a shade under if both defenses show up).

Golden State’s youthful energy, recent execution, and roster health give them a slight edge over Washington’s home-court advantage and playoff push urgency. Expect a tense, defensively focused contest with the Valkyries edging out the win on the road, 78–75.

Valkyries vs. Mystics WNBA PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +1