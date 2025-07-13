Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is L.A. laying too many points?

The Sun vs. Sparks matchup will tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. With the Sparks laying 11 points and the total sitting at 163.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 11-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Sun in search of consistency; Sparks aiming to capitalize at home

The struggling Sun head west with just one win in their last 11 outings, and a 1–10 record on the road. Their most recent loss was a 79–65 defeat to Seattle, where Tina Charles notched 20 points and 10 rebounds. With offensive ranking near the bottom of the league and low shooting percentages across the board, Connecticut remains firmly in last place.

Los Angeles, sitting slightly above in the West, has been inconsistent at home (1–8) but has shown signs of life, going 3–2 ATS in their last five and 2–3 overall. They average about 82 PPG with decent shooting splits (44.4 % FG, ~26 % from 3) . Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with 16.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 3.7 APG; Kelsey Plum has also logged around 16 points and continues to dish assists.

Matchup nuances: offense vs. defense

Connecticut’s offense is among the league’s worst—struggling from the floor (38.6 %) and beyond the arc (29.8 %). Defensively, they also rank near the bottom for points allowed and FG percentage. Meanwhile, the Sparks present average scoring offense but subpar defense, ranking 12th in points allowed. Sparks turnovers (15.2 PG) could offer Connecticut some easy transition chances.

This season, the Sun have dominated this matchup, covering the +11.5 line in 17 of their last 18 head‑to‑heads. Models suggest the total may skew UNDER 162, given both teams’ offensive inconsistencies.

Sun vs. Sparks Prediction

The Sun have won 10 straight meetings against the Sparks and are 8-2 against the number in those 10 contests. Even though the Sun have dropped nine out of their last 10 games straight up, they’re 6-4 against the spread over that span. On the other side, the Sparks have dropped seven out of their last 10 games overall and are just 3-6-1 ATS over that span.

Sun vs. Sparks Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +11