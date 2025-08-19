Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Sun Seek Stability, Mystics Chase Upset in D.C.

Connecticut continues its march as one of the WNBA’s most consistent squads, but the Mystics are looking to play spoiler in the nation’s capital. For Washington, young pieces and a chip on their shoulder make them dangerous, while the Sun lean on execution and experience to keep their playoff seed secure. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Mystics matchup?

Sun vs. Mystics Event Info

What: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Where: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Watch: N/A

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 6-point home favorites to knock off the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Game Preview: Sun at Mystics — August 19, 2025

Location & Time: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C., with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET—available on NBC Sports Boston and streaming via WNBA League Pass.

Records & Stakes

The Connecticut Sun enter at 6–27, firmly at the bottom of the league standings.

The Washington Mystics sit at 16–18, hovering just outside the playoff hunt in 10th place as of August 17.

The Sun are desperate to snap a 13-game road losing streak.

Washington wants to solidify its moderate season with a home-court win.

Head-to-Head History:

Washington leads the 2025 season series 2–0, including a dominating 104–67 win on June 8.

In fact, Washington outscored the Sun twice already this year—90–85 in May and that blowout in June.

Team Metrics:

The Mystics shoot 44.6% from the field, allow 81.0 PPG, and rank 6th in both PPG allowed and field goal defense.

The Sun are at 40.7% shooting, score 75.3 PPG, and give up 86.8 PPG—struggling on both ends.

In the paint, Washington averages 38.4 PPG in the paint, spearheaded by Shakira Austin’s strong presence.

Meanwhile, the Sun lag defensively, especially on the boards—averaging just 22.9 defensive rebounds per game.

Injury/Availability Notes:

The Sun have no listed injuries going into this game.

The Mystics have guard Jacy Sheldon listed as game-time decision (GTD).

Sun vs. Mystics Prediction

The Mystics are in control. Connecticut is limping through a winless road season, while Washington relies on interior muscle and balanced offense—not to mention the psychological edge of a 13-game trend line favoring the home side.

With Jacy Sheldon’s status uncertain, there’s a small caveat. If she suits up, the Mystics’ depth gets even more insulating. If not, Connecticut might scratch out a few more possessions—but it likely won’t be enough.

Final prediction: Washington Mystics win, 82–73. Expect efficient paint scoring from Austin and defensive pressure to keep this one well in hand.

Sun vs. Mystics WNBA PREDICTION: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -6