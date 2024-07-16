Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Ionescu go over in points?

The Sun vs. Liberty clash will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center at Brooklyn, NY.
Sun vs. Liberty Event Information
Connecticut Sun (+3.5) at New York Liberty (-3.5); o/u 155
7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Sun vs. Liberty Team Overview
- Connecticut Sun:
- Record: 17-4
- Recent Performance: The Sun are currently on a three-game winning streak, including an 80-67 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
- Key Players:
- DeWanna Bonner: Leading the team with 16.9 points per game.
- Dijonai Carrington: Contributing significantly with 13.2 points per game.
- Injury Report: Moriah Jefferson (ankle) is out (Ballislife.com).
- New York Liberty:
- Record: 17-4
- Recent Performance: The Liberty are looking to bounce back after an 83-78 loss to the Indiana Fever.
- Key Players:
- Breanna Stewart: Averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Sabrina Ionescu: Adding 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
- Injury Report: Nyara Sabally (back) is day-to-day (Ballislife.com).
Sun vs. Liberty Team Statistics
- Connecticut Sun:
- Points per Game: 79.9
- Field Goal Percentage: 44%
- Points Allowed per Game: 72.8
- Defensive Strength: Known for their robust defense, allowing the fewest points in the league.
- New York Liberty:
- Points per Game: 86.7
- Field Goal Percentage: 45.2%
- Points Allowed per Game: 78
- Offensive Strength: High-scoring offense, leading the league in field goal percentage.
Sun vs. Liberty Matchup Analysis
- Recent Matchups: The Liberty have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning four consecutive games against the Sun. In their latest encounter, the Liberty secured an 82-75 victory, led by standout performances from Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones (Ballislife.com).
- Strategies:
- Sun’s Defense: The Sun will need to leverage their strong defensive capabilities to limit the Liberty’s high-powered offense.
- Liberty’s Offense: New York will rely on their efficient scoring and the dynamic playmaking of Ionescu and Stewart to outpace the Sun.
Sun vs. Liberty Prediction
Take Sabrina Ionescu to go over 20.5 points (-115). Ionescu was efficient in back-to-back performances versus the Sky, scoring 28 points in Chicago on Saturday and 21 points at home last Thursday. She also scored 21 points at Connecticut against this same Sun team last Wednesday and has gone over this exact point total in five out of her last seven games.
Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu over 20.5 points (-115)