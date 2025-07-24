Storm vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago Cash as Home Dog?

The Seattle Storm hit the road to face off against the Chicago Sky on July 24 in what promises to be an intriguing matchup between two playoff-hungry teams. Seattle comes into town boasting a stout defense, while Chicago will look to ride its balanced offensive firepower and recent momentum at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Sky matchup?

Storm vs. Sky Game Outlook

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 6-point road favorites to knock off the Sky. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 160.5.

Team Snapshots & Season Context

Seattle Storm – The Storm have been one of the league’s top defensive squads, allowing just under 72–77 points per game in recent stretches. Their frontcourt trio—Breanna Stewart, Ezi Magbegor, and Nneka Ogwumike—anchors a defense that’s tough to crack. Offensively, Seattle averages about 80–81 PPG, shoots ~43% from the field and 35% from three. Star wing Jewell Loyd leads the team in scoring (around 16–19 PPG), with Magbegor contributing strong interior presence. Rookie addition Alysha Clark provides key bench scoring and veteran leadership.

Chicago Sky – The Sky have balanced their roster to become one of the most efficient teams offensively, averaging approximately 86 PPG on 48% field goals, 36% from three, and 83% from the line. Anchored by veterans like Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper, Emma Meesseman, and Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago fields six players averaging double figures. However, Vandersloot is currently out with a concussion, with Julie Allemand stepping up as her replacement and delivering an impressive +24 plus-minus in her last start.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Frontcourt Battle: Seattle’s defensive wall of Stewart, Magbegor, and Ogwumike will face off with Chicago’s interior duo of Parker and Meesseman. Expect physical, grind-it-out basketball under the rim.

Backcourt Dynamics: Loyd’s scoring versus Chicago’s duo of Copper and Mabrey. With Vandersloot sidelined, Seattle will test Chicago’s secondary ball-handling through Allemand.

Pace & Turnovers: Seattle thrives on forced turnovers and clamps down in transition, which could disrupt Chicago’s flow.

Recent Trends: Both teams have been hot lately—Chicago on a multi-game winning streak and Seattle going 5–1 in July.

X‑Factors

Alysha Clark: Her bench production and two-way play can ignite momentum off Seattle’s second unit.

Allemand’s Performance: Chicago’s offense needs her to maintain control and tempo without Vandersloot.

Battle for Boards: Who controls the glass could determine shot volume and extra possessions—a key to tipping the game.

Storm vs. Sky Prediction

This game looks like a battle of offensive flair against disciplined defense. With Vandersloot out, Chicago might struggle to find rhythm early, but their sheer efficiency and scoring depth could offset that. Seattle’s defense, however, may hold sway in a grinding contest. Expect a close clash—with Seattle’s defense potentially dragging Chicago into a tighter, lower-scoring affair.

Storm vs. Sky Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +6