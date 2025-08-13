Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Connecticut cover slight spread?

The Chicago Sky (8–23) travel to Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Connecticut Sun (5–26) in what shapes up as a battle between two of the league’s most struggling teams. The Sky currently hold a slight statistical edge over the Sun, including a narrow lead in the season series thanks to their 78–66 victory on June 15. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Sun matchup?

Sky vs. Sun Event Info

What: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Watch: N/A

Sky vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sun are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Team Performances

Chicago Sky:

Offensively, they average 75.8 points per game, with a field-goal percentage of 42.0%, 6.9 made threes per game at a 33.0% clip, and a solid 75.9% free-throw rate.

They rebound strongly (36.1 RPG) but turn the ball over frequently (15.4 TOV/G).

Angel Reese is a standout on the boards with 12.6 RPG, leading the league in rebounding.

Chicago have really struggled in August, going 1–4 in their last five—with those losses by an average of 16.5 points—and a net rating of –22.7 since July 14.

They’re also missing two key players: point guard Courtney Vandersloot (out with a knee/ACL injury) and Moriah Jefferson (out with a lower-leg injury).

Connecticut Sun:

They have offensive struggles too, averaging only 74.9 PPG, shooting 40.4% from the field, 30.4% from three, but a strong 80.8% from the line.

Turnover-wise, they are cleaner than Chicago (13.7 vs. 15.4 per game).

Offensively, their record is even worse lately—5 straight losses—and they’re near the bottom of the rankings.

Still, there is some promise: newcomer Leila Lacan has quickly made her mark, averaging 2.3 steals per game since joining in July, while rookie Saniya Rivers is contributing in the backcourt.

Recent Trends & Matchup Dynamics

Historical Matchups: Connecticut holds a psychological edge from dominating recent meetings, including a blowout 87–54 win in September 2024, despite Chicago winning the only matchup this season so far.

Injuries: Both teams are missing key playmakers (e.g., Vandersloot for Chicago), which could tilt the balance in favor of whichever team can hold together offensively and minimize turnovers.

Betting Outlook: As of August 12, Connecticut is the 1.5-point favorite and also favored on the Moneyline (–125) according to multiple sportsbook analyses. The over/under is projected around 157.5, aligning with both teams’ modest scoring averages.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction

While the Sky hold a slight statistical advantage and have already beaten the Sun this season, their recent form and key injuries severely undercut their chances. On the other hand, Connecticut has found sparks of energy with Lacan and Rivers, and will be playing at home.

Prediction: I lean towards the Connecticut Sun to win and covering the 1.5-point spread. The Moneyline play Sun ML (–125) seems sound, and the Over 157.5 could be reasonable if both teams exceed their season scoring averages and capitalize on each other’s defensive weaknesses.

Sky vs. Sun WNBA PREDICTION: CONNECTICUT SUN -2.5