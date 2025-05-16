Showboats vs. Brahmas UFL Week 8 Prediction & Betting Preview

Week 8 in the UFL kicks off with a Showboats vs. Brahmas matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Brahmas pull off the small upset or is there a better bet tonight?

Showboats vs. Brahmas Event Information

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Showboats vs. Brahmas Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Showboats are 1-point road favorites versus the Brahmas. The total, meanwhile, its at 37.5.

Overview

Friday night football kicks off Week 8 of the UFL with a battle between two teams desperate to shift momentum — the 1-6 San Antonio Brahmas host the 1-6 Memphis Showboats. While the records may not impress, this game has plenty of storylines and young talent fighting for more than just a win — they’re fighting for future roster spots in 2026.

Quarterback Spotlight

Memphis Showboats: Troy Williams gets the start as Jim Turner experiments under center. Williams has seen limited action this season, throwing for 180 yards and an interception across three games. He adds mobility (39 rush yards, 1 TD) but has struggled with accuracy and turnovers when under pressure.

San Antonio Brahmas: Kevin Hogan continues to show signs of stability and leadership for San Antonio, throwing for 408 yards and 2 TDs over his last two outings. Hogan’s decision-making and ability to avoid turnovers have helped the Brahmas look more competent offensively in recent weeks.

Showboats vs. Brahmas Key Playmakers

San Antonio:

RB Jashaun Corbin has been a revelation, racking up 150+ all-purpose yards against DC last week, including a 56-yard TD.

WR Dee Anderson faces his former team for the first time and will be eager to make a statement in San Antonio.

RB Jaden Shirden makes his team debut after a midseason pickup.

Memphis:

WR Jonathan Adams remains the most consistent option in the passing game.

Kai Locksley had a breakout game last week (3 catches, 60 yards).

RB Deneric Prince will carry the load in the backfield with Wes Hills out and is a key to controlling the game against San Antonio’s suspect run defense.

In the Trenches

Neither team has dominated up front:

San Antonio has just 9 sacks all year (down from 32 in 2024), and will need big games from edge rushers Kobe Jones and David Anenih.

Memphis must protect Troy Williams better than they did Dresser Winn. LT James Tunstall is under pressure to rebound after a poor Week 7.

Defense Watch

Memphis’ defense is quietly among the UFL’s more underrated units, holding teams in check even while the offense sputters. Their only major issue: they’re not capitalizing on turnover opportunities.

San Antonio continues to be hampered by poor line play and injuries, but LB Storey Jackson is a name to watch, getting a rare start after solid showings in limited snaps.

Brahmas vs. Showboats Coaching & Motivation

Both teams are led by interim or first-time head coaches navigating chaotic seasons:

Jim Turner (MEM) is focused on giving reps to younger players while trying to find an offensive spark.

Payton Pardee (SA) has been thrust into a difficult rebuild and is still searching for consistency and rhythm.

As Turner put it bluntly: “We need to score. Period.”

Showboats vs. Brahmas Prediction

On paper, this is an even matchup between struggling teams. However, Kevin Hogan’s poise, combined with home-field advantage and Corbin’s recent explosion, gives the Brahmas a slight edge. Memphis’s defense will keep it close, but unless Williams finds immediate chemistry with his receivers, it’s tough to trust the Showboats’ offense to finish drives.

Showboats vs. Brahmas Prediction: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS +1