Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too low?

The Mystics head to Minnesota to take on the Lynx at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. With Minnesota laying 10 points and the total sitting at 157, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Lynx matchup?

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Outlook

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ION

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 10-point favorites to knock off the Mystics. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 157.

Road Validation vs. Home Dominance

The Minnesota Lynx are leading the WNBA with a stellar 22–5 record, backed by an imposing 14–1 mark at home. In contrast, the Washington Mystics are hovering below .500 at 12–13, struggling especially on the road with a 4–8 record away from home.

Missing Star Power & Roster Turnover

The Lynx will be without MVP favorite Napheesa Collier due to a sprained ankle—she’s listed as questionable for the game. Meanwhile, the Mystics have undergone a major roster shakeup: leading scorer Brittney Sykes has been traded away, placing significant pressure on rookie guard Sonia Citron to pick up the scoring slack.

League-Leading Efficiency vs. Rebuilding Mystics

Minnesota still ranks at the top in offensive, defensive, and net ratings, reinforcing their status as the league’s class act. Washington, conversely, sits near the bottom in offensive efficiency, though they’ve shown flashes of defensive tenacity.

Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction

Even without Napheesa Collier, the depth, cohesion, and home-court dominance of the Lynx are daunting. The Mystics, now weakened by roster turnover and relying on inexperienced guards, simply don’t present enough firepower to disrupt Minnesota’s rhythm. Expect the Lynx to impose themselves early and steadily pull away.

Final Score Projection: Minnesota Lynx 86, Washington Mystics 75 — a firm home win covering the spread.

Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: OVER 157