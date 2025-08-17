Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle pull off small upset?

Sunday’s showdown at Climate Pledge Arena offers a fascinating clash of styles between two Western Conference teams jockeying for playoff positioning. With Phoenix laying a single point and the total sitting at 164.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Storm matchup?

Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 1-point road favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury (19–13) come in with one of the season’s strongest scoring differentials (+109), putting up a solid 83.1 PPG (6th in league) while allowing 79.7 on defense (4th-best). Versatile wing Alyssa Thomas has carried them with all-around production—8.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 16.1 points per game—while Satou Sabally adds a smooth 17.3 PPG complement. Phoenix’s offense is efficient—making 9.2 threes per game at 33.5%, outpacing opponents both in volume and accuracy.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm (17–17) are coming off a morale-boosting 80–78 win over Atlanta, snapping a troubling six-game skid. Veteran backcourt duo Nneka Ogwumike (18.2 PPG) and Skylar Diggins (16 PPG, nearly 6 APG) have kept the Storm competitive, while Seattle’s scoring stands at a respectable 81.7 PPG—just below Phoenix—though their rebounding remains a concern, especially securing just 31.4 boards per game (12th in the league).

Mercury vs. Storm Prediction

Sunday’s matchup at Seattle is a litmus test for playoff-bound Phoenix—a Mercury offense led by Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, efficient and balanced, versus a Storm squad trying to right the ship at home after a six-game skid. Seattle remains dangerous on paper, but Phoenix carries the superior offensive flow and execution.

Still, the Storm are 8-2 straight up against the Mercury and are 8-2 against the spread during that same span.

Mercury vs. Storm Prediction: SEATTLE STORM +1