Lynx vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota cash in rare underdog spot?

The Minnesota Lynx (26–5) head to New York to face the Liberty (20–10) at Barclays Center in a high-stakes rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals, where New York triumphed in five games. Minnesota claimed the lone regular-season meeting so far, edging out a 100–93 win on July 30. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Liberty WNBA matchup?

Lynx vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 3-point home favorites to beat the Lynx. The total, meanwhile, sits at 166.5 points.

Game Preview

Statistically, both teams are among the league’s offensive elite. The Lynx average 87.3 points per game while allowing just 75.8—a remarkable defensive mark. The Liberty aren’t far behind, scoring 86.9 and surrendering 80.8 points on average. ESPN’s analytics currently favor New York by a narrow margin, giving them a 55.7% win probability compared to Minnesota’s 44.3%.

However, both franchises are dealing with notable injuries. Minnesota will be without Napheesa Collier, their star forward and MVP frontrunner, out for at least two weeks following an ankle sprain. On the Liberty side, Breanna Stewart remains sidelined due to a knee bone bruise with no firm return date. Interestingly, New York also recently added Emma Meesseman, a Finals MVP-caliber veteran, giving them a potential new boost.

Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction

The loss of Collier is a significant blow to Minnesota’s offensive and defensive balance, creating a gap difficult to fill—even for their deep rotation. Meanwhile, New York’s core, though still without Stewart, looks to have steadied with the addition of Meesseman.

Given the Liberty’s home-court advantage, the defensive adjustments New York can make, and ESPN’s slight analytical edge, I’m leaning toward the New York Liberty pulling off the win in a tight, physical contest. Expect a lower-scoring game in the second half as both teams battle through fatigue and pressure.

In what promises to be an emotionally charged and tactical showdown, the Liberty have the edge. Expect them to leverage their recent roster reinforcement and home energy to secure a narrow win over the resilient Lynx. That said, they won’t cover.

Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX +3