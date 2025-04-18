UFL Week 4 Betting Prediction: Showboats vs. Panthers

The UFL returns for Week 4 with a USFL Conference clash between the Memphis Showboats (0-3) and the Michigan Panthers (2-1) in a rematch of the season opener. These two teams are trending in opposite directions, and Friday night’s showdown could go a long way in defining their early-season momentum.

Showboats vs. Panthers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 7.5-point home favorites to beat the Showboats. The total, meanwhile, sits at 35.5 points.

Panthers Riding High Behind Bryce Perkins

The Michigan Panthers enter this one with renewed confidence after grinding out a clutch win over the San Antonio Brahmas last week. While the offense is still settling in, Bryce Perkins has firmly claimed the QB1 job after an efficient, dual-threat performance in Week 3. He completed 17 of 23 passes and added two rushing touchdowns, using his athleticism to punish defenses — particularly on broken plays.

With Danny Etling out, Perkins’ ability to extend plays with his legs will be critical against a Memphis defense that struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks like Houston’s Nolan Henderson. Watch for Perkins’ legs to be a game-changer early and often.

Showboats in a Spiral — and Another Coaching Shakeup

Meanwhile, the Memphis Showboats continue to spiral. At 0-3, and with each loss coming in frustrating fashion, the organization is searching for answers. Ken Whisenhunt has stepped down again, meaning Jim Turner takes over interim head coaching duties for the second time — once again against Michigan.

The quarterback situation is still murky. E.J. Perry has started all three games but continues to struggle with turnovers, including two key picks last week. Troy Williams nearly engineered a late comeback, and with his past success against Michigan (both with Memphis and the 2023 Pittsburgh Maulers), he may get more snaps this week. If Memphis is going to find a spark, it might come with a QB switch.

Key Matchups to Watch

Michigan WRs vs. Memphis Secondary

The Panthers’ receivers — Siaosi Mariner, Malik Turner, and Jaylon Moore — have stepped up in Marcus Simms’ absence. Their size and physicality will test a Memphis secondary that has talent but has struggled with tackling and coverage, earning the league’s lowest PFF coverage grade (58.4).

Meanwhile, Michigan boasts the second-highest receiving grade (68.6). Add in elusive threats like Jaden Shirden, and the Showboats’ defense could be in for a long night.

Panthers’ Front Seven vs. Memphis QBs

In the Week 1 meeting, Michigan’s defense dominated the trenches, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss while holding Memphis to just two third-down conversions. Look for that pressure to continue unless Memphis can establish a quick rhythm — and clean QB play — from the outset.

Roster Notes

Memphis gets WR Dee Anderson back, but will be without emerging WR Isaiah Washington.

RB Jacob Kibodi is active for his second game, potentially adding a new dynamic to the backfield.

Michigan will use three RBs, with Nate McCrary not 100%, and will debut TE Jalen Wydermyer and S Akeem Dent.

DE Ron Stone Jr. is active again, while DT Levi Bell will sit.

Coaching Edge

This one clearly leans toward Mike Nolan and Michigan. Nolan’s experience and ability to keep the Panthers focused amid early-season turbulence has been key. For Memphis, Jim Turner has never served as a head coach or coordinator before this UFL stint, and the team’s instability is showing.

Showboats at Panthers Prediction

The Showboats are still searching for identity — both at quarterback and on the sideline — while Michigan seems to have found theirs in Bryce Perkins. Unless Memphis can tighten up its tackling and find consistent QB play, the Panthers should control this game once again, especially at home.

Showboats vs. Panthers UFL Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS -7.5