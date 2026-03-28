UFL Gamblers vs. Renegades Predictions: Will Under Cash?

The late slate features a classic strength-on-weakness matchup, as a rebuilding Houston squad heads into Dallas to face a defense-first Renegades team with playoff aspirations. The Houston Gamblers vs. Dallas Renegades matchup could come down to one key question: can Houston generate enough offense to stay within striking distance?

Game Details

Date: March 28, 2026

March 28, 2026 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, TX

Betting Odds

Spread: Dallas Renegades -5.5

Dallas Renegades -5.5 Total: 41.5

Key Storylines

Houston enters the season as the biggest longshot in the league, and the concerns are obvious—quarterback uncertainty and a lack of proven offensive weapons. Head coach Kevin Sumlin returns, but until the QB situation stabilizes, this offense is a major question mark.

Dallas, on the other hand, is built to win with defense. With playmakers like Taco Charlton and a strong secondary, the Renegades can control games by limiting big plays. Veteran QB Luis Perez adds stability on offense, and while this unit isn’t explosive, it’s efficient enough to capitalize on mistakes.

The new rules could also impact this matchup. Shorter fields and fewer punts may benefit Dallas, as their defense can create pressure and force turnovers in high-leverage situations.

Matchup Edge

Dallas holds advantages at quarterback, defense, and overall roster stability. Houston’s path to covering likely depends on slowing the game down and keeping it low scoring.

Prediction

This sets up as a grind-it-out game, but Dallas should control the tempo throughout. Houston’s offensive struggles will make it difficult to sustain drives, and the Renegades will take advantage of favorable field position.

Pick: Dallas Renegades -5.5

Final Score Prediction: Renegades 23, Gamblers 13