UFL Defenders vs. Battlehawks Picks: Will D.C. Win Opener?

The defending champs kick off their title defense in one of the toughest environments in the league, and this one has all the makings of an early statement game. The DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks matchup features a clash between the league’s most explosive offense and one of the most disruptive defenses, with bettors eyeing whether DC can pick up right where they left off.

Game Details

Date: March 28, 2026

March 28, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis)

Betting Odds

Spread: DC Defenders -3.5

DC Defenders -3.5 Total: 44.5

Key Storylines

The Defenders bring back MVP quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who dominated last season and capped it with a massive championship performance. His ability to stretch the field and create plays outside the pocket makes DC the most dangerous offense in the league heading into 2026.

St. Louis, however, remains a tough out—especially at home. The Battlehawks boast reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu, who can wreck games off the edge. But the bigger concern is the offense. With Anthony Becht gone and uncertainty at quarterback, consistency could be an issue early in the season.

Another factor is the new rule changes, particularly the restriction on punts inside the 50. That favors aggressive offenses like DC, who are more comfortable staying on the field and pushing for points.

Matchup Edge

DC clearly has the edge at quarterback and offensive continuity, while St. Louis leans on defense and home-field advantage. But if the Battlehawks fall behind, their unsettled offense may struggle to keep pace.

Prediction

The Battlehawks will keep this competitive early thanks to their defense and crowd energy, but Ta’amu’s playmaking ultimately proves too much. DC’s offense should find enough explosive plays to separate in the second half.

Pick: DC Defenders -3.5

Final Score Prediction: Defenders 27, Battlehawks 20