Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Week 10 Betting Prediction & Preview

​This Week 10 regular-season finale doesn’t carry playoff implications—Birmingham has already clinched the top seed in the USFL Conference, and Memphis is out of postseason contention. But there’s still plenty of pride and momentum on the line, especially after Memphis stunned Birmingham 24-20 in overtime back in Week 5. What’s the best bet for today’s Stallions vs. Showboats matchup?

Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Week 7 Event Information

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 1, 2025

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: FOX

Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Week 10 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 6.5-point road favorites to knock off the Showboats. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 39.5 points.

Quarterback Breakdown

Birmingham: J’Mar Smith (with potential Andrew Peasley cameos)

J’Mar Smith is hitting his stride at the perfect time. The Offensive Player of the Week in Week 9 torched Michigan for 307 yards and two touchdowns and has led the Stallions to a near-perfect record. Smith’s mobility and efficiency on third downs have been key to Birmingham’s late-season surge.

Memphis: Dresser Winn

Winn gets the start again after a shaky relief performance last week vs. Arlington. He was the surprise hero in the Week 5 win over Birmingham, throwing for 235 yards and a TD in his first start. Head coach Jim Turner is committed to Winn, viewing him as a potential future QB1, but inconsistency has plagued the young passer.

Playmakers to Watch

Stallions:

Deon Cain: Arguably the most dangerous receiver in the UFL, Cain has been a weekly highlight reel.

Cade Johnson: Averaging nearly 20 yards per catch, Johnson adds a lethal downfield threat.

Amari Rodgers: Reliable and physical, Rodgers rounds out a dangerous receiving trio.

Showboats:

Kai Locksley: The most consistent weapon for Memphis lately, Locksley could find success against Birmingham’s banged-up secondary.

Daewood Davis: A deep-threat who hasn’t popped yet in 2024, but this could be his breakout opportunity.

Ravarius Rivers: Making his debut at safety, Rivers brings intrigue to the Memphis defense.

Injury & Roster Notes

Birmingham is thin defensively, missing key players like CB Shyheim Carter, edge rushers Bradlee Anae & Max Roberts, and RB C.J. Marable.

Steve Linton makes his UFL debut for Birmingham’s defensive line.

Memphis will debut FS Ravarius Rivers and TE Thomas Burke, a 2025 NFL Draft hopeful.

Coaching Edge

Skip Holtz (Stallions): Birmingham’s depth and adaptability under Holtz have been astounding. Five different QBs have seen action, yet the Stallions haven’t skipped a beat.

Jim Turner (Showboats): Despite a rough record, Turner has Memphis playing hard and building for the future. If he can get better OL play and a clean game from Winn, Memphis could once again make it interesting.

Key Matchup to Watch

Memphis Secondary vs. Birmingham Receivers

Memphis struggled with deep coverage in last week’s loss, and now they face a red-hot J’Mar Smith and arguably the best receiving corps in the league. If they can’t generate pressure or tighten up in man coverage, it could be a long afternoon.

Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Week 10 Prediction

Memphis has shown flashes and beat this team once already, but Birmingham is on a mission. Even with some key absences, the Stallions’ offensive rhythm and superior depth give them the edge. Expect J’Mar Smith to stay hot and Deon Cain to make at least one explosive play. Memphis will hang around early, but a second-half surge will allow Birmingham to avenge their only loss of the season.

Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Week 10 Prediction: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS -6.5