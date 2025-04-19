Stallions vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 4 Preview & Prediction

After picking up their first win of the 2025 season, the Roughnecks (1–2, 1–0 USFL) return home to take on the Stallions (2–1, 1–0 USFL) in a key midseason matchup at TDECU Stadium. The Roughnecks look to build on the momentum of last week’s narrow 18–17 victory in Memphis, while the defending champion Stallions aim to extend their winning streak following a dramatic last-minute win over Arlington. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stallions vs. Roughnecks matchup?

UFL Week 4 Preview: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: TDECU Stadium – Houston, TX

Broadcast: FOX (English), DeportesNation.com (Spanish)

Stallions vs. Roughnecks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 8-point road favorites to beat the Roughnecks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 36.5 points.

Matchup History

This will be the seventh all-time meeting between the teams, with the Stallions holding a 4–2 series edge and having won the last three head-to-head contests. Birmingham swept the season series in 2024, including a 35–28 thriller at home. However, Roughnecks head coach Curtis “CJ” Johnson has beaten Stallions head coach Skip Holtz in the past—most notably with the Houston Gamblers in 2023 (27–20) and 2022 (17–15).

Houston Roughnecks Outlook

The Roughnecks enter Week 4 with new energy, thanks in part to quarterback Nolan Henderson, who came off the bench in Week 3 and led the comeback win against Memphis. Henderson completed 10-of-11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown while also contributing on the ground. He’ll get the start this week as Houston looks for its first home win of the season.

On defense, linebacker Marvin Moody Jr. has been a steady presence, ranking second on the team with 20 total tackles, nearly eclipsing his 2024 total just three games in. Safety Markel Roby is another name to watch—he had a standout performance in last year’s matchup against Birmingham with 10 total tackles and a pass breakup.

Birmingham Stallions Outlook

The reigning UFL champs showed their championship mettle last week, pulling off a last-minute win over Arlington behind backup QB Matt Corral. Corral threw for 255 yards and a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds before the Stallions secured a 10–9 victory. With Alex McGough still sidelined, Corral is expected to continue leading the offense.

Cade Johnson emerged as a surprise contributor with three catches for 63 yards and the game-tying score, showcasing his big-play ability. On the offensive line, Keaton Sutherland proved his value by shifting from tackle to center after injuries decimated the unit mid-game—his versatility could be vital against an aggressive Roughnecks front seven.

Key Storylines

Coaching Chess Match: Johnson vs. Holtz is a rematch over a decade in the making; their first coaching duel came in 2012 when Johnson’s Tulane team beat Holtz’s Louisiana Tech.

QB Spotlight: Nolan Henderson vs. Matt Corral — both quarterbacks have something to prove and a chance to solidify their roles.

Houston’s Defense: Can the Roughnecks defense, led by Moody and Roby, contain a Stallions offense that’s proven clutch late in games?

Stallions vs. Roughnecks Prediction

I’m taking the points. I think Houston can ride the spark from Henderson’s late-game heroics and keep this one close. The Stallions’ banged-up offensive line will also be an issue for the visitors.

Stallions vs. Roughnecks Prediction: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS +8