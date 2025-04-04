Stallions vs. Panthers UFL Week 2 Prediction: Will Michigan pull off upset?

​The Birmingham Stallions are set to face the Michigan Panthers in a Week 2 UFL matchup on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with the game broadcast nationally on FOX. ​What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stallions vs. Panthers matchup?

Team Records:

Birmingham Stallions: 0-1​

Michigan Panthers: 1-0

Birmingham Stallions Overview:

The Stallions are aiming to rebound after a season-opening 18-11 loss to the D.C. Defenders. In that game, running back Ricky Person Jr. showcased his physicality with an 11-yard run, finishing with 29 yards on six carries. Tight end Jordan Thomas contributed with a 13-yard reception, highlighting his potential as a red-zone target. Defensively, linebacker Tae Crowder led with 11 tackles and a pass breakup, while cornerback Steven Gilmore added nine tackles and three pass breakups.

Michigan Panthers Overview:

The Panthers started their season strong with a 26-12 victory over the Memphis Showboats. Their defense was particularly effective, forcing two interceptions and limiting the Showboats to just 12 points. Offensively, quarterback Bryce Perkins completed 16 of 19 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, also adding a rushing touchdown. ​

Stallions vs. Panthers Key Matchups:

Stallions’ Offense vs. Panthers’ Defense: Birmingham will look to establish their run game with Ricky Person Jr. and utilize Jordan Thomas in the passing attack. Michigan’s defense, coming off a strong performance, will aim to disrupt the Stallions’ offensive rhythm.​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 2.5-point favorites and the total sits at 38.5. The Michigan +2.5 spread is juiced to -120, while the over 38.5 has been juiced to -125.

The UFL

Panthers’ Offense vs. Stallions’ Defense: Bryce Perkins’ dual-threat capability poses a challenge for Birmingham’s defense. Linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Steven Gilmore will be pivotal in containing Perkins and limiting big plays.​

Stallions vs. Panthers Prediction:

The Panthers have momentum following their Week 1 win, while the Stallions are seeking redemption after a rare loss. Given Michigan’s home-field advantage and Birmingham’s adjustments, this game is expected to be closely contested but give me the Panthers.

Stallions vs. Panthers Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS +2.5