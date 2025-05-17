Stallions vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 8 Betting Preview & Prediction

A major battle in the UFL will take place on Saturday in St. Louis, where the Stallions vs. Battlehawks matchup will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET. What’s the smart bet in today’s matchup at the “Battledome?”

Stallions vs. Battlehawks Event Info

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Location: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Stallions vs. Battlehawks Overview

Saturday’s clash between the Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks features two of the UFL’s premier franchises, both sitting at 5-2. With playoff spots within reach and home-field advantage on the line, this is shaping up to be one of the most important—and entertaining—games of the season.

It’s a rematch of one of last year’s most thrilling contests, where Birmingham pulled off a dramatic 30-26 victory. This time, St. Louis has revenge on their mind and the home crowd at their back.

Stallions vs. Battlehawks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Battlehawks are 1-point home favorites to beat the Stallions. The betting total sits at 39.5.

Quarterback Matchup

St. Louis Battlehawks: Max Duggan

Max Duggan has been quietly effective, going 3-0 since being named the starter. While he’s still raw as a passer, his legs have made a big difference in extending plays and opening up the offense. With Birmingham’s stout front, Duggan may be forced to do more through the air this week. That will be a key test of his development.

Birmingham Stallions: J’Mar Smith

J’Mar Smith is back under center for the first time since Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season. He brought a spark off the bench last week, leading a 19-point comeback against Houston. Smith is dynamic and confident, but now faces a full week of defensive prep from one of the league’s best units in a hostile environment. It’s a much bigger challenge.

Key Playmakers to Watch

Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler needs to bounce back after a quiet outing. Look for Anthony Becht to dial up ways to get him more involved early.

RB Jacob Saylors has the potential for a breakout game; he torched Birmingham last year and remains a top-tier back despite inconsistency.

WR Gary Jennings and WR Jahcour Pearson provide solid secondary options if Butler draws extra coverage again.

Stallions TE Jace Sternberger is heating up with back-to-back scores and favorable matchups this week.

RB Ricky Person brings a punishing, versatile game to the Stallions backfield. He’ll need to be physical early to help take pressure off Smith.

St. Louis is thin on the defensive line again with Austin Faoliu and T.J. Pesefea out. However, Isaiah Mack and Kyler Baugh have stepped up impressively, particularly against the run.

Birmingham is without WR Amari Rodgers, but Cade Johnson is active and should see increased reps.

QB2 confusion in Birmingham: While Case Cookus is listed, it will be Andrew Peasley backing up Smith.

EDGE Max Roberts returns for the Stallions, which could help pressure Duggan.

Coaching Battle

Anthony Becht has done an excellent job managing adversity and developing depth. His team is tough, disciplined, and hungry to clinch a playoff spot in front of their fans.

Skip Holtz, the unquestioned king of spring football, continues to work magic despite losing five quarterbacks this season. His ability to adjust mid-game is unmatched.

This matchup pits Becht’s rising squad against Holtz’s resilient machine. Expect fireworks.

Stallions vs. Battlehawks What to Watch For

St. Louis Run Defense vs. Ricky Person: Even short-handed, the Battlehawks boast the UFL’s top-graded run defense (85.9 via PFF). If they can bottle up Birmingham’s ground game, it puts a lot of pressure on Smith.

Can Duggan Handle the Pass Rush? Birmingham’s defense is aggressive. If Duggan can keep his cool, hit some intermediate throws, and stay ahead of the chains, St. Louis will have the edge.

How Prepared is Birmingham for J’Mar Smith’s Start? He looked great in relief, but the Battlehawks have now schemed for him all week. Execution will be key.

Stallions vs. Battlehawks Prediction

This game has all the makings of a classic: high stakes, electric quarterbacks, and standout coaching. But St. Louis has two major advantages—a dominant home crowd and defensive consistency.

Expect a close battle, with a few big plays from Duggan’s legs and the Battlehawks defense ultimately making the difference late.

STALLIONS VS. BATTLEHAWKS UFL WEEK 8 PREDICTION: BATTLEHAWKS -1