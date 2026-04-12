Stallions vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 3 Picks: Will McCarron get revenge?

Sunday’s showdown in St. Louis feels like one of the most balanced—and toughest to handicap—games on the Week 3 slate. Both teams flashed upside in Week 1, stumbled in Week 2, and now meet in a pivotal early-season spot with playoff implications already starting to take shape.

🏈 Betting Odds

Spread: Birmingham Stallions -2.5

Birmingham Stallions -2.5 Total: 42.5

📊 Matchup Breakdown

There’s a clear theme here: both offenses are struggling to find consistency.

Birmingham has been up and down:

319 yards in Week 1 → 287 in Week 2

2 interceptions from Matt Corral last week

Lost the time of possession battle badly (22 minutes)

But their defense remains a legitimate strength. Even in the loss to Houston, they:

Forced red zone inefficiency ( 1-for-6 allowed )

) Continued to create impact plays (Khava Tezino forcing fumbles in back-to-back weeks)

That unit travels well—and it’s a big reason they’re favored here.

St. Louis, meanwhile, has been even more concerning offensively:

236 yards (Week 1), 224 yards (Week 2)

Just 7 combined third-down conversions in two games

Turnovers in both contests

They simply haven’t been able to sustain drives or establish rhythm. And while Hakeem Butler returning helps, it doesn’t fix the core issue: this offense stalls out too often.

Defensively, though, St. Louis has upside. We saw it in Week 1 with a dominant pass rush (7 sacks), but that disappeared entirely against Dallas. The question is which version shows up at home.

⚖️ Key Factors

1. Quarterback Play (Corral vs. St. Louis offense)

Corral hasn’t been perfect, but he’s still operating in a more functional offense than what St. Louis has shown.

2. Third-Down Efficiency

St. Louis has been awful here. If that continues, they won’t have enough possessions to win.

3. Defensive Consistency

Birmingham’s defense has been steadier week-to-week. That matters in a low-spread game.

4. Home Field (Battledome)

This is real. St. Louis feeds off this crowd—but they still need offensive production to capitalize on it.

🔥 Best Bets

👉 Birmingham Stallions -2.5

You’re backing the more reliable defense and the slightly more trustworthy offense. In a game that could come down to a few key drives, Birmingham feels like the steadier side.

👉 Under 42.5

Both offenses are struggling to sustain drives, and both defenses are capable of controlling the game. Unless turnovers create short fields, this stays in the low 40s or below.

🧠 Final Prediction

Birmingham Stallions 21, St. Louis Battlehawks 17

Birmingham’s defense continues to show up in key moments, while St. Louis struggles to convert on third down and finish drives. Corral does just enough to lead a couple of scoring drives, and the Stallions escape the Battledome with a hard-fought road win.

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