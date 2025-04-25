Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Week 5 Prediction

​The Week 5 action in the United Football League opens with a USFL Conference clash between two teams heading in very different directions. The Birmingham Stallions (3-1) return to Protective Stadium looking to keep pace at the top of the division, while the Memphis Showboats (0-4) are clinging to playoff hopes and in desperate need of a spark. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Showboats vs. Stallions matchup?

Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Week 5 Event Information

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FOX

Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Week 5 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 11.5-point home favorites to knock off the Showboats. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 37.5 points.

Quarterback Carousel: Cookus vs. Winn

Birmingham turns to a new face at quarterback, but a very familiar one to spring football fans. Case Cookus gets the start for the Stallions, replacing the injured Matt Corral. Cookus is no stranger to the UFL scene—he led the Philadelphia Stars to the 2022 USFL Championship Game and even spent time with the Showboats in 2024. Now, he gets a chance to get revenge on his former squad.

Memphis counters with Dresser Winn, making his first professional start. The former UT Martin quarterback hasn’t played a snap this season and is being thrown into the fire against one of the league’s top defenses. He’s known for having good touch on the deep ball, but facing Birmingham’s aggressive front and opportunistic secondary is a tall task.

Playmakers to Watch

Birmingham:

WRs Davion Davis (162 yards) and Deon Cain (127 yards) have emerged as go-to targets, while TE Jace Sternberger could have a breakout game with favorable matchups over the middle. RB C.J. Marable is coming off his best outing (47 yards, 4.3 YPC) and should have room to operate against a Memphis front that got gashed by Michigan last week.

Memphis:

WR Jonathan Adams and Deneric Prince remain key pieces, but production has been inconsistent due to quarterback instability. The offense needs to find a rhythm quickly with Winn at the controls. They’ll be without WRs Kai Locksley and Eli Stove, which further complicates matters.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Can Memphis force a turnover? The Showboats have yet to register a takeaway in four games, leading to a league-worst -10 turnover margin. If they want any chance at an upset, that must change Friday night.

Depth chart shakeups:

Memphis gets CB Cam Dantzler and DT P.J. Hall back, bolstering their defense.

LB Andrew Dowell steps into the starting lineup after just joining the team.

Birmingham is thin in the secondary, with multiple starters out, and EDGE Ronnie Perkins also sidelined.

Coaching advantage: Stallions HC Skip Holtz is the most decorated coach in spring football history, while interim Showboats HC Jim Turner is still looking for his first win at the helm. Holtz’s experience and consistency have been key to Birmingham’s early-season success.

History Repeats?

Birmingham is 4-0 all-time vs. Memphis, including dominant wins in both 2024 meetings. Their defense overwhelmed the Showboats’ offensive line, and their balanced offense put games out of reach early. While Memphis has improved in some areas, the Stallions still hold a clear edge in both talent and cohesion.

Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Week 5 Prediction

Memphis may be due for a better performance, but it’s hard to see it coming on the road, with a rookie QB making his debut against a loaded defense. Case Cookus is in a comfortable system and should be efficient enough to guide the Stallions to their fourth win.

Can Memphis finally break the streak and notch a takeaway? Or will Cookus write a revenge chapter against his old squad? We’ll find out Friday night under the lights in Birmingham.

Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Week 5 Prediction: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS -11.5