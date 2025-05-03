Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 6 Prediction

​Week 6 of the UFL rolls on with a pivotal USFL Conference rematch, as the Memphis Showboats (1-4) visit the Houston Roughnecks (2-3) in a game that could shift momentum in the division. Just three weeks ago, these teams battled to the wire, with Houston escaping Memphis with a narrow 18-17 win. Now, the stakes are even higher. What’s the best bet in today’s Showboats vs. Roughnecks matchup?

Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 6 Event Information

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: ABC

Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 6 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughnecks are 4-point home favorites to knock off the Showboats. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 37 points.

Quarterbacks: A Tale of Two Risers

Both teams enter this matchup with quarterbacks who’ve breathed new life into their offenses.

Memphis is rolling with Dresser Winn, who is coming off a breakout performance in the Showboats’ first win of the season — a stunning upset over Birmingham. Winn threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, showing poise, athleticism, and the ability to extend plays. His accuracy still needs refinement, but with each snap, he’s gaining confidence in Noel Mazzone’s offense.

For Houston, Jalan McClendon has been equally impressive, commanding the offense with efficiency and a powerful arm. While more of a pocket passer, McClendon can escape pressure when needed and is coming off a dominant 27-3 road win over San Antonio. With a deep receiving corps at his disposal, he’ll look to take advantage of a Memphis defense still finding its rhythm.

Playmakers to Watch

The Showboats’ offense is starting to gel, especially with Deneric Prince establishing himself as RB1. Now paired with former All-USFL rusher Wes Hills, Memphis boasts a backfield capable of keeping defenses honest. At receiver, Dee Anderson and Kwamie Lassiter have emerged as reliable targets, especially with Daewood Davis still ramping up after joining late.

Houston counters with a deep group of physical wideouts, including Emmanuel Butler, who had a big game against Memphis in Week 3. Keke Chism and Justin Hall bring versatility, while hybrid weapon Kirk Merritt adds explosiveness in the run and pass game. The loss of Marcus Simms to injury stings, but the Roughnecks still have plenty of firepower.

Key Matchups and Injuries

Both teams will be dealing with depth concerns on defense:

Memphis is without DT P.J. Hall again, but gets LB Zeke Vandenburgh back and adds Wes Hills to the offense.

Houston is notably thin in the secondary, missing DBs Damon Arnette and Colby Richardson, which could be a problem against Memphis’ rising passing attack.

On the flip side, DE Davin Bellamy and DB Ja’Quan Sheppard will debut for Houston, adding much-needed reinforcements to a defense that will be tested.

What We Learned From Week 3

When these teams met in Week 3, it was a messy offensive showing for Memphis. E.J. Perry’s turnovers doomed the Showboats, and they couldn’t run the ball — finishing with just 30 rushing yards. Houston capitalized, using Nolan Henderson’s legs and a pick-six by Leon O’Neal to flip the script.

This time around, both teams have evolved. Memphis has a new QB, a more dynamic backfield, and a clearer offensive identity. Houston has found consistency with McClendon and appears more balanced on both sides of the ball.

Coaching Battle

C.J. Johnson has Houston playing disciplined, physical football, winning two of their last three. His offensive system is working, and the defense is buying in.

Jim Turner, meanwhile, is coming off his first win as head coach and has earned praise for steadying the ship during a rocky start. His familiarity with players like Wes Hills could pay dividends in a must-win scenario.

Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 6 Prediction

Expect another tight game. Memphis is finally playing with confidence, but Houston’s home field advantage, McClendon’s steady hand, and a deep, physical WR corps give them the edge. That said, I’m taking the points.

Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Week 6 Prediction: MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS +4