Roughnecks vs. Stallions UFL Week 7 Betting Prediction & Preview

​Sunday’s UFL Conference matchup between the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) and Houston Roughnecks (3-3) has serious playoff implications. The Roughnecks, riding a two-game win streak, look to keep momentum alive, while the Stallions are trying to reestablish their dominance despite inconsistent play and injuries. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Roughnecks vs. Stallions matchup?

Roughnecks vs. Stallions UFL Week 7 Event Information

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: ABC

Roughnecks vs. Stallions UFL Week 7 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 5.5-point road favorites to knock off the Roughnecks. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 38.5 points.

Quarterback Battle:

Birmingham: Case Cookus has stepped in for the injured Andrew Peasley and shown improvement, particularly with his poise in the pocket and ability to extend plays with his legs. He was pivotal in last week’s win over San Antonio and will need to keep that upward trajectory.

Houston: Jalan McClendon brings high-end arm talent, but Houston’s offense has leaned heavily on short-yardage passing. If McClendon can unlock the deep ball against a Birmingham secondary that’s struggled at times, Houston could find explosive plays.

Key Playmakers:

Birmingham: RB Ricky Person Jr. is emerging as a consistent ground threat, and WRs Deon Cain and Amari Rodgers offer playmaking ability if Cookus can get them the ball in space. The return of C Kenny Robinson Jr. and CB Mario Goodrich could help stabilize a shaky secondary.

Houston: WR Keke Chism and TE Josh Pederson are names to watch, especially with Marcus Simms back in the lineup. Pederson is due for a breakout, and Houston may need him over the middle. On defense, a reinforced secondary with Damon Arnette and Markel Roby back should help against Cookus’ vertical threats.

Coaching & Intangibles:

Skip Holtz’s Stallions have championship pedigree, but they haven’t hit 30 points all season and have struggled with penalties and red zone efficiency.

C.J. Johnson’s Roughnecks are trending up with two straight wins, showing more discipline and composure late in games.

What Happened in Week 4:

Birmingham narrowly escaped with a 23-16 road win, despite losing the turnover battle and committing nine penalties. Case Cookus led a late field goal drive, and Jalan McClendon threw a costly interception to seal Houston’s fate. The rematch sets the stage for Houston’s revenge attempt.

Roughnecks vs. Stallions UFL Week 7 Prediction

This game feels like a toss-up on paper, with both teams trending in opposite directions — Birmingham’s offense is still searching for rhythm, while Houston’s defense and QB play are improving weekly. However, the Stallions are at home, healthier than they’ve been in weeks, and have historically found ways to win close games.

Expect another tight, low-scoring battle where turnovers and red zone execution decide the outcome.

Roughnecks vs. Stallions UFL Week 7 Prediction: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS +5.5