Roughnecks vs. Panthers UFL Week 10 Betting Preview & Prediction

The Michigan Panthers (6-3) and Houston Roughnecks (4-5) square off in the final week of the UFL regular season. Although Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention, they’re chasing a feel-good .500 finish—an impressive leap from last season’s 1-9 disaster. Meanwhile, Michigan’s eyes are on a bigger prize: securing the No. 1 seed in the USFL Conference, if they win and Birmingham loses to Memphis. What’s the best bet on the board in today’s Roughnecks vs. Panthers matchup?

But make no mistake—both teams are playing to win, and there’s plenty on the line, from momentum to evaluation of young talent.

Roughnecks vs. Panthers Snapshot

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Roughnecks vs. Panthers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Roughnecks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 41.5 points.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Rocky Lombardi Gets His Shot

All eyes in Michigan will be on QB Rocky Lombardi, making his first UFL start. With the Panthers locked into the playoffs and Bryce Perkins recovering, Lombardi—a big-armed prospect out of Michigan State and Northern Illinois—gets a dress rehearsal. Don’t expect a conservative game plan. Lombardi will likely take some deep shots to showcase his talent.

McClendon Continues to Impress

Houston QB Jalan McClendon has injected life into the Roughnecks offense, particularly with his downfield ability. He’s coming off a solid performance (230 yards, 2 TDs vs. DC), but he’ll need to protect the ball—especially after throwing a crucial pick-six the last time these two teams met.

Roughnecks vs. Panthers Playmakers to Watch

Houston Roughnecks

Lorenzo Lingard: 80 yards and a TD on just 8 carries last week—explosive.

Justin Hall: One of the UFL’s most consistent receivers and a matchup nightmare for Michigan’s injury-riddled secondary.

Marcus Simms: Facing his former team, he could be a sneaky contributor.

Michigan Panthers

Siaosi Mariner: Leads the UFL in receiving yards (528) and is coming off a 115-yard game.

Malik Turner: Reliable across the middle and in contested catches.

Matt Colburn: Returns to the backfield with Toa Taua sidelined, bringing balance to the offense.

Depth Chart Notes

Michigan is resting several key players (Willekes, Hikutini, Cabral, Alexander), but gets Javin White and Breeland Speaks back.

Houston is still missing key DBs Armani Marsh and Damon Arnette, which could open opportunities for Michigan’s passing game.

ZaQuandre White is out, so expect more of Lingard and Merritt.

Can Michigan’s Defense Rebound?

Michigan’s defense was gashed by Birmingham last week, giving up a UFL-record 11 third-down conversions. The front seven held their own on early downs, but breakdowns in the secondary were costly. That could be a problem again, with McClendon and Justin Hall looking to capitalize.

The return of Breeland Speaks and Javin White helps, but Michigan must be sharper on third down—or risk another long day defensively.

Roughnecks vs. Panthers Prediction

The Panthers may be resting some starters, but their offensive firepower and depth—combined with home field and Rocky Lombardi’s upside—give them the edge. Houston has improved, and Jalan McClendon can keep things close, but the same issues that plagued them in Week 8 (turnovers, dropped passes, coverage breakdowns) could reappear.

Lombardi makes enough plays to build confidence, Michigan’s defense bends but doesn’t break, and the Panthers finish the regular season with momentum heading into the playoffs.

Roughnecks vs. Panthers UFL Week 10 Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS -2.5