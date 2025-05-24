Renegades vs. Showboats UFL Week 9 Prediction:

The Renegades’ high-powered offense will clash with a resurgent Showboats defense on Saturday afternoon in Memphis, TN. With Arlington laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 40.5 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Renegades vs. Showboats matchup?

Renegades vs. Showboats Event Info

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Broadcast: ABC, Sirius XM, Hot 107.1 (Memphis Radio)

Renegades vs. Showboats Game Overview

The Memphis Showboats return home for the final stretch of their season, hosting the Arlington Renegades in a Week 9 UFL clash that features contrasting strengths: Arlington’s high-powered offense versus Memphis’ resurgent and stingy defense.

The Renegades (record TBD) bring a top-tier attack into Memphis, ranking 3rd in total offense (304.6 ypg) and 4th in scoring (22.0 ppg). Led by an explosive passing game and consistent ground support, Arlington will look to rebound from a narrow 33-30 loss to D.C. in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Showboats (record TBD) come in riding the momentum of a thrilling 24-22 overtime win in San Antonio — their second OT victory of the season, both coming in 24-20 or 24-22 thrillers. They’re looking to make it three straight wins and close strong at home.

Renegades vs. Showboats Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Renegades are 5.5-point road favorites to defeat the Showboats. The total, meanwhile, currently sits at 40.5 points.

Renegades vs. Showboats Key Matchups

Renegades Offense vs. Showboats Defense

Arlington’s Strengths: Balanced offensive attack, proven red-zone execution.

Memphis’ Response: Under DC Jarren Horton, the Showboats boast the UFL’s top pass defense (118.2 ypg) and the #2 overall defense (271.4 ypg). Expect a chess match, especially in third-down situations and the red zone.

Turnover Battle

Memphis has struggled in the turnover department with a -10 margin, but exploded for three takeaways last week. If the Showboats can generate extra possessions again — especially with playmakers like Cameron Dantzler and Andrew Dowell stepping up — they could neutralize Arlington’s firepower.

Renegades vs. Showboats X-Factors

Cameron Dantzler (MEM): His early Pick Six last week set the tone. Can he replicate that kind of impact against a more refined offense?

Luis Perez (ARL QB): If he starts, his ability to stay clean against a defense that’s gaining confidence will be crucial.

Memphis’ Red Zone Offense: The Showboats are averaging just 15.9 points per game, so finishing drives with touchdowns, not field goals, is critical.

Renegades vs. Showboats Prediction

While Arlington’s offense has been one of the league’s most consistent, the Showboats are peaking defensively at just the right time. Combine that with Memphis’ emotional lift from back-to-back OT wins — and a home crowd that should be energized — and we’re primed for another close contest.

The key lies in turnovers and time of possession. If Memphis protects the ball and forces even one or two takeaways, their defense can control the pace. While I could see the Showboats winning outright, I’ll take the 5.5 points to have in my back pocket.

Renegades vs. Showboats Prediction: MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS +5.5