Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Week 8 Betting Prediction & Preview

​The D.C. Defenders (5-2) host the Arlington Renegades (3-4) in a rematch of their thrilling Week 5 shootout, where D.C. edged Arlington 37-33 in the highest-scoring game of the 2025 UFL season. That contest showcased both teams’ explosive passing offenses, and the rematch sets up for a similar fireworks display. What’s the best bet in today’s Renegades vs. Defenders matchup?

Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Week 8 Event Information

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Week 8 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Defenders are 1.5-point road favorites to knock off the Renegades. The over/under, meanwhile, sits at 44 points.

Recent Trends

D.C. Defenders

Record: 5-2 (2-1 Home)

Avg. Points Scored (last 4): 23.8

Avg. Points Allowed (last 4): 31.5

Games since Week 4 have totaled: 42, 70, 52, 56 points

Jordan Ta’amu leads the UFL in:

Passing Yards (1,751)

Passing TDs (14)

Big-Time Throws (10)

Arlington Renegades

Record: 3-4 (0-2 Road)

Avg. Points Scored (last 4): 22.8

Avg. Points Allowed (last 4): 22.7

Game totals since Week 4: 45, 70, 18, 49

Luis Perez ranks 2nd in:

Passing Yards (1,451)

Big-Time Throws (7)

Keys to the Game

Quarterback Duel: Ta’amu vs. Perez is arguably the best QB matchup in the league. Expect aggressive downfield attacks and multiple chunk plays.

Turnover Impact: D.C. (13) and Arlington (12) lead the UFL in takeaways, which could lead to sudden field-position shifts and quick scores.

Scoring Efficiency: Both teams rank in the top four in points per game — D.C. (2nd, 23.3) and Arlington (4th, 20.9).

Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Week 8 Prediction

These teams know each other well, and their offensive strengths match up against turnover-prone defenses. Even if they don’t quite hit 70 points again, they have more than enough firepower to top 42.5 points comfortably.

Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Week 8 Prediction: OVER 44